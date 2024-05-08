Trio of UTEP softball players earn All-CUSA honors

DALLAS – UTEP Softball’s Ajia Richard , Faith Aragon , and Madi Mendoza garnered All-Conference honors, the league office announced Tuesday. Richard was named to the All-CUSA First Team while Aragon and Mendoza secured spots on the CUSA All-Freshman Team.

This recognition marks a milestone for UTEP softball, as it signifies the first time since 2019 that the program has had multiple players honored with All-Conference distinctions.

All-CUSA First Team

Ajia Richard , INF

Richard has been an indispensable force for the UTEP softball team throughout the 2024 season, anchoring the third base position in every game played. Her remarkable performance at the plate has been nothing short of spectacular, leading the team in virtually every offensive category. She’s been equally impressive defensively, ranking third in assists with an astonishingly low error count of no more than five for the entire season. Richard’s defensive skills were further showcased by her adeptness in turning eight double plays. Her dominance extends beyond the team, as she leads Conference USA in doubles per game, averaging 0.34, and holds national rankings in an impressive eight categories, four of which position her within the top three in CUSA. Richard’s standout moments include a memorable grand slam against Arizona State and a season-high six-RBI performance against NM State. Her consistency is evident with 10 multi-RBI games and 15 multi-hit games to her credit.

All-Freshman Team

Faith Aragon , LHP

Aragon has been nothing short of sensational for the UTEP softball team in her freshman season, emerging as the squad’s undisputed ace. Leading the Miners in virtually every pitching category, Aragon has showcased maturity and poise beyond her years. With 25 appearances and 19 starts, she has shouldered a heavy workload, compiling a commendable 12-8 record. Aragon’s dominance in the circle is further highlighted by her stellar performances, including five complete games, three shutouts, and one save. In an impressive display of endurance, she has logged 122.0 innings pitched and recorded 83 strikeouts, while holding opponents to a .277 batting average. Notably, Aragon’s season-high eight strikeouts against Abilene Christian exemplifies her ability to dominate opposing lineups.

Madi Mendoza , INF

Mendoza has made an immediate impact for the UTEP softball team in her freshman season, solidifying herself as the starting shortstop with her quality play in every game. Despite her rookie status, Mendoza has recorded 16 hits, including one double and one home run and has contributed both offensively and defensively. Her offensive output includes five RBIs and 20 total bases, while showcasing her speed with a 4-for-7 success rate in stolen bases. Mendoza’s ability to execute situational hitting is evident with one sac fly and four sac hits, ranking second for UTEP in sac bunts and stolen bases. Defensively, Mendoza has been a reliable presence, leading the Miners with 95 assists and has recorded 69 putouts. Her defensive ability is further highlighted by her involvement in turning 12 double plays, showcasing her ability to make crucial plays in key moments.

ON DECK

With the regular season concluded, the Miners now turn their attention to the Conference USA Championship, set to take place in Las Cruces, New Mexico, hosted by NM State. In the opening round on May 8 at 2:30 PM MT, No. 6 seed UTEP will face off against No. 3 seed LA Tech.

