Trio of UH basketball players made grade

Apr. 17—Hawaii's Bernardo da Silva, Harry Rouhliadeff and Mor Seck on Tuesday earned Big West men's basketball all-academic recognition.

Hawaii's Bernardo da Silva, Harry Rouhliadeff and Mor Seck on Tuesday earned Big West men's basketball all-academic recognition.

Da Silva, a graduate student, earned the honor for the third consecutive season, while sophomores Rouhliadeff and Seck were recognized in their first season of eligibility. Seck recently entered the transfer portal.

To be eligible, student-athletes have to maintain a 3.0 cumulative grade point average, complete one full academic year at the member institution prior to the season for which the award is being received and compete in at least 50 % of their team's contests.

All 3 local D-II men's golf teams rolling Hawaii Hilo, Hawaii Pacific and Chaminade continued to dominate through Tuesday's second round of the PacWest Men's Golf Championships at Mauna Lani North Course.

HPU's Shion Suzuki, Chaminade's Ky Stopp and Hawaii Hilo's Nicholas Gomez are atop the leaderboard at 2-over 146. The Vulcans' Dylan Bercan is fourth at 147.

The Vulcans lead the six-team tournament at 595 and are followed by the Sharks at 605 and the Silverswords at 615.

On the women's side, HPU's Shuiyun He maintained the lead at 146. Biola's Brady Turnquist and Hilo's Kiersten Saludares are tied for second at 148.

Biola leads the seven-team event at 615. Hawaii Hilo is third at 625 and Hawaii Pacific is fourth at 626.

UH women golfers finish seventh in Vegas Hawaii finished seventh out of nine teams Tuesday at the Big West Women's Golf Championship in Las Vegas.

The Rainbow Wahine finished at 928 at Spanish Trail Country Club, which was 61 strokes behind winner Long Beach State.

Hawaii's Kellie Yamane, who was tied for eighth after the second round, shot a 6-over 78 and finished tied for 16th at 228.

UH men 13th at Western Intercollegiate The Hawaii men's golf team is 13th out of 14 teams after Tuesday's second round of the Western Intercollegiate in Santa Cruz, Calif.

The Rainbow Warriors are at 56-over 756, which is 47 strokes behind leader Stanford at Pasatiempo Golf Club.

Hawaii's top golfer is Blaze Akana, who is tied for 48th at 7-over 147. Arizona's Filip Jakubcik leads at 136.

Hawaii's Florence advances in Australia Hawaii's John John Florence finished second in his elimination-round heat Tuesday to advance at the Western Australia Margaret River Pro in Margaret River, Australia.

Florence scored an 11.37 in the three-person heat to qualify for the round of 32. Fellow local surfer Barron Mamiya was eliminated after finishing third in his heat with an 11.43.

Hawaii surfers Seth Moniz, Eli Hanneman, Ian deVault and Ian Gentil had already qualified for the round of 32.

On the women's side, Hawaii's Gabriela Bryan and Bettylou Sakura Johnson will compete in the round of 16.

UH's Mohr claims track and field honor Hawaii thrower Hallee Mohr on Tuesday was named Big West Field Athlete of the Week after her performance at the Bryan Clay Invitational in Azusa, Calif.

Mohr, a senior from Raymond, Wash., set a meet record with a discus throw of 182 feet, 2 inches. The mark leads the Big West and is the second longest in UH history.

Mohr also finished fourth in the shot put with a distance of 46 feet, 10.25 inches.