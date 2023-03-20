Trio of top QB prospects have pro days this week

The Indianapolis Colts have been hard at work during free agency while the scouting department has been traveling the country looking for the best prospects in the upcoming 2023 NFL draft.

This week will have a different tune for the Colts as three of the top four quarterback prospects will have their pro days. Which executives from the Colts organization will attend these pro days remains to be seen, but it’s a good bet that they will have some high-ranking officials in attendance.

It starts Wednesday with C.J. Stroud at Ohio State’s pro day, followed up by Bryce Young at Alabama on Thursday and Will Levis at Kentucky on Friday.

A busy week on the Pro Day circuit for top QB prospects this week, as Ohio State's C.J. Stroud has his on Wednesday, Alabama's Bryce Young has his on Thursday, Kentucky's Will Levis has his on Friday. Plenty of NFL personnel will be in attendance at each. pic.twitter.com/8susRxr9jg — Field Yates (@FieldYates) March 20, 2023

Since Stroud and Levis both threw at the NFL combine, it isn’t clear if they will be participating in the drills. Young did not throw at the combine, and it still remains to be seen if he will be throwing this week.

Regardless, the Colts, who currently hold the No. 4 overall pick, will likely be there to get another look at these prospects. It’s expected the Colts will take a quarterback in the first round and these three, along with Florida’s Anthony Richardson, are expected to be the top prospects in the class.

We’ll see if any updates come out regarding the Colts’ attendance at these pro days, but it will be something to watch as the week progresses.

