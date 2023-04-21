Trio of Texas A&M Aggies selected in CBS Sports’ newest 2023 NFL Mock Draft

With less than a week away from the opening night of the 2023 NFL Draft, 259 collegiate football players will soon learn where their professional careers will begin. Until then, it leaves ample time for us fans to squeeze in a few more mock drafts to take in, analyze, and pick apart.

Texas A&M has a trio of Aggies that are a part of the 2023 NFL prospect group, and in the latest mock from Josh Edwards at CBS Sports, all three will hear their names called during this year’s annual event.

Here’s where the three Aggies landed in CBS Sports’ latest mock:

The Broncos’ secondary is already headlined by All-Pro corner Patrick Surtain II, and drafting Johnson would give Denver’s 12th-ranked secondary (210.2 YPG allowed) a nice jolt of physicality. PS2 is an otherworldly talent on the outside, and Johnson would give defensive coordinator Vance Joseph his nickel corner of the future.

Over in the NFC South, the Falcons’ backfield was already scary in 2022 after finishing second in team rushing (159.9 YPG). Atlanta’s run game has a nice duo in Cordarrelle Patterson and Tyler Allgeier, but Patterson is 32 years old, and adding Achane alongside Allgeier could give the Falcons their running back tandem for the foreseeable future.

Despite making the AFC Championship game for the second consecutive season, Cincinnati’s 26th-ranked pass defense (234.2 YPG allowed) can very much improve, and adding Jones would add some welcome depth, and competition, to that backend group.

At 6′ 2″ and 210 lbs he brings size, length, and physicality to a secondary that seems destined to play against talented signal-callers for a while into the future (looking at you Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills).

