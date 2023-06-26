Trio of talented Browns cornerbacks left off list of NFL’s best

The Cleveland Browns have invested a ton into their secondary, including two first round picks and a third round pick at the cornerback position. And outside of a staggeringly strong rookie season from Martin Emerson Jr., the trio underperformed under former defensive coordinator Joe Woods. The talent is there, but there is no doubt the unit needs a bounce-back season as a whole.

As a result of their uneven play a year ago, none of the three cornerbacks made the cut in Doug Farrar’s top 11 rankings at the position. Denzel Ward has played to the tune of a top seven, and Greg Newsome II even produced strongly as a rookie in 2021. The Browns need these guys playing like their old selves again under Jim Schwartz.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

More Analysis!

Could a position change for Alex Wright be coming for the Browns? Will Browns center Nick Harris be on the outside looking in this year? Every NFL team's potential breakout player in 2023 The Xs and Os: Which traits make for a great safety? The Xs and Os: Which traits make for a great outside cornerback?

Story originally appeared on Browns Wire