Trio of Sooners included in College Football News’ top 30 in the Big 12

Under two weeks from the start of the 2022 college football season, the Big 12 seems as deep this year as it has been in a while. The Oklahoma Sooners and the Baylor Bears are the favorites in the conference, but teams like Oklahoma State, Texas, and even Kansas State aren’t very far behind.

Even teams like Kansas, Texas Tech, and West Virginia are expected to be better than they were in 2021.

There’s a lot of talent across the board this season. College Football News ranked their top 30 players in the Big 12 heading into 2022, and Anton Harrison, Marvin Mims, and Dillon Gabriel were each included.

Harrison came in at No. 25, a slot behind TCU’s Max Duggan and behind fellow offensive tackles Connor Galvin of Baylor and Cooper Beebe of Kansas State.

Dillon Gabriel landed at No. 9 and was the highest-ranked quarterback on the list, coming in just ahead of West Virginia’s J.T. Daniels.

Marvin Mims was the highest-ranked Sooner, coming in at No. 6, just one spot behind Texas’ Xavier Worthy. Mims was the second-highest wide receiver in College Football News’ top 30 rankings.

Though the Sooners went through a ton of turnover this offseason, they’re still a very talented bunch. And even though much of the talent on this team is unrealized, 2022 will be the breakout season for a host of Sooners.

Story originally appeared on Sooners Wire