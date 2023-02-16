Trio of second-year players earns this week’s Student-Athletes of the Week
A trio of second-year players has earned this week’s honor of Student-Athletes of the Week by the Alabama football program.
Linebacker Jeremiah Alexander, wide receiver Kendrick Law, and defensive back Earl Little Jr. take home the honor this week.
Alexander is a former five-star prospect from the state of Alabama who is expected to push for a backup as an outside linebacker for the Crimson Tide defense.
Law saw some action at receiver as a freshman in 2021 and really began to show out in the ladder part of the season and is expected to make an impact in 2023.
Little Jr. is a talented defensive back who could possibly play anywhere in the backend of the Alabama defense. He is a name Tide fans should be watching closely this spring.
Student-Athletes of the Week! 📚🎓@j7alexander_ @KendrickLaw2 @EarlLittleJr1 #RollTide pic.twitter.com/XUz3w05v91
— Alabama Football (@AlabamaFTBL) February 16, 2023
Congratulations to all three of these young men for this achievement.
Contact/Follow us @RollTideWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Alabama news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Stacey Blackwood on Twitter @Blackwood89.
More Football!
Alabama leads all collegiate programs with 13 NFL combine invites
Alabama offers in-state, 2025 Georgia commit Micah Debose