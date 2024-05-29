Trio of Rochester golfers in top 10 after Day 1 of Section 1-3A girls meet

May 28—CANNON FALLS — Rochester Mayo is still in the hunt for a Section 1, Class 3A girls golf championship, sitting fourth atop a bunched-up leaderboard after the first round of the section meet Tuesday at Cannon Golf Club.

The second and final round is set for an 8:30 a.m. start on Thursday.

The winning team and the top five individual finishers not on the winning team, qualify for the Class 3A state meet, set for June 11-12 at Bunker Hills in Coon Rapids.

Mayo also has two individuals in the top 10 after the first round, and John Marshall has one.

—Farmington and Northfield lead the team race, both shooting team scores of 361 on Tuesday. Farmington has three golfers in the top 10 individually, while Northfield has two of the top six.

—Owatonna's Carmen Jirele shot the round of the day and has a solid five-stroke lead heading into the final round. Jirele fired a 2-over-par 73, including four birdies and 11 pars. Jirele had just two bogeys in her round; a triple-bogey 6 on the 109-yard par-3 12th hole is the only thing that kept her from breaking par for the round. Still, she has a bit of a cushion at the midway point of the meet.

—In the team standings, Owatonna sits in third at 371, with Mayo three more shots back. The Spartans had four players break 100 on Tuesday, led by senior standout Avery Meyer. She shot an 89, to sit in eighth place individually. She's just one shot out of a state-meet spot going into the final round.

—Jirele's closest competitors to start Round 2 are three players who are tied in second place after shooting 78s — Austin's Ailani Thiravong, Northfield's Emerson Garlie and Lakeville South's Jovie Ordal. Thiravong was steady — she didn't make any birdies, but she made 13 pars and only had one hole worse than a bogey.

—Avery Meyer's Mayo teammate Flora Bolster is just two shots back of her, after an opening-round 91. John Marshall's Claire Bogenrief also fired a 91 on Tuesday and is well within reach of a state-meet berth.

—Rochester Century senior Briar Daire led her team with a first-round 94. She is in 13th place going into the final round.

—Mayo's Claire Nelson (96) is also in the top 15; she is tied for 15th place.

SECTION 1, CLASS 3A GIRLS GOLF

First Round

(At Cannon Golf Course, Tuesday)

TEAM TOTALS

1t. Farmington 361, 1t. Northfield 361, 3. Owatonna 371, 4. Mayo 374, 5. Lakeville North 391, 6. Austin 393, 7. Albert Lea 400, 8. Faribault 406, 9t. Lakeville South 416, 9t. John Marshall 416, 11. Century 427.

INDIVIDUALS

(Top 10 and Rochester golfers)

1. Carmen Jirele (Owt) 73, 2t. Emerson Garlie (Nfld) 78, 2t. Jovie Ordal (LS) 78, 2t. Ailani Thiravong (Aust) 78, 5. Jayla Mao (Farm) 84, 6. Karina Johnson (Nfld) 85, 7. Kailey Watson (Farm) 88, 8t. Avery Meyer (Mayo) 89, 8t. Olivia Hanson (LN) 89, 10t. Flora Bolster (Mayo) 91, 10t. Claire Bogenrief (JM) 91, 10t. Annika Reuss (Farm) 91.

13. Briar Daire (Cent) 94, 15. Claire Nelson (Mayo) 96, 20. Dylan Raukar (Mayo) 98, 37. Cate Bogenrief (JM) 106, 39. Bailey Glandon (JM) 107, 41. Ciara Church (Cent) 109, 45. Elizabeth Youngman (Cent) 110, 45. Sloane Bolster (Mayo) 110, 47. Torrey Sears (JM) 112, 53. Cora Erickson (Cent) 114, 58. Josie Weber (Cent) 118, 58. Kasey Morrissey (Cent) 118, 60. Esmae Miller (JM) 119, 61. Ashtyn Krenke (JM) 122, 64. Clara Dahl (Mayo) 129.