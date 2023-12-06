Trio of Razorbacks voted All-SEC by conference football coaches
Arkansas junior kicker Cam Little and junior defensive end Landon Jackson were each voted first-team All-SEC selects by the conferences coaches on Tuesday, with sophomore punter Max Fletcher pulling in second-team accolades.
The 6-foot-2, 179-pound Little, who recently announced that he would forgo his senior year to enter the 2024 NFL Draft, has been a consistent force for the Razorbacks over the past three seasons. The Moore, Okla., native was one of the top kickoff specialists in the country this season, kicking off 62 times for 3,981 total yards – tied for fifth nationally with a 64.2 kickoff average, while recording 53 touchbacks. As the Arkansas place-kicker, Little connected on 20-of-24 field goal attempts – 83.3 percent – and was perfect on all 33 of his point-after attempts. It marks the second consecutive year that an Arkansas kickoff specialist has claimed first-team honors, following Jake Bates nod last season.
The 6-foot-7, 281-pound Jackson, who transferred in from LSU two years ago, became a dominant forced on the Arkansas defensive line this season, and proved to be one of the nation’s most dominant pass rushers. He tallied 44 total tackles, 13.5 tackles for loss, 6.5 sacks and one pass break-up. He shined his brightest against Alabama on Oct. 14, when he recoded career highs with 11 tackles, 3.5 tackles for a loss and 3.5 sacks. He drew praise from Crimson Tide Head Coach Nick Saban following the game, while being named SEC Defensive Lineman of the Week. The Texarkana, Texas, native anchored a Razorback defense that ranked sixth in the SEC in tackles for loss and sacks, while leading the Hogs in both categories. He is the first Arkansas defensive lineman since Jake Bequette in 2011, to earn a first-team selection.
The 6-foot-5, 174-pound Fletcher booted 59 punts this season, for an SEC-leading 2,770 yards. Fletcher is the first Arkansas punter since Dylan Breeding, in 2012, to receive All-SEC recognition. The Melbourne, Australia, native ranked fourth in the conference with 47 yards per punt, and his 19 punts downed inside the 20-yard line, ranked fourth in the SEC. Fletcher boomed 23 punts over 50 yards, including four punts the went more than 60. His longest was a career-long 71-yard missile against Auburn on Nov. 11.
The SEC postseason individual awards will be announced on Wednesday while the SEC All-Freshman Team is slated to be released on Thursday.
First Team All-SEC
Offense
QB – Jayden Daniels, LSU
RB – Cody Schrader, Missouri
RB – Quinshon Judkins, Ole Miss
WR – Malik Nabers, LSU
WR – Luther Burden III, Missouri
TE – Brock Bowers, Georgia
OL – JC Latham, Alabama
OL – Javon Foster, Missouri
OL – Will Campbell, LSU
OL – Tate Ratledge, Georgia
C – Sedrick Van Pran, Georgia
AP – Ainias Smith, Texas A&M
Defense
DL – Darius Robinson, Missouri
DL – James Pearce Jr., Tennessee
DL – Justin Eboigbe, Alabama
DL – LANDON JACKSON, ARKANSAS
LB – Edgerrin Cooper, Texas A&M
LB – Dallas Turner, Alabama
LB – Nathaniel Watson, Mississippi State
DB – Kool-Aid McKinstry, Alabama
DB – Malaki Starks, Georgia
DB – Kris Abrams-Draine, Missouri
DB – Caleb Downs, Alabama*
DB – Terrion Arnold, Alabama*
Special Teams
PK – Will Reichard, Alabama
P – Matthew Hayball, Vanderbilt
RS – Ainias Smith, Texas A&M
KOS – CAM LITTLE, ARKANSAS
LS – Hunter Rogers, South Carolina*
LS – Kneeland Hibbett, Alabama*
Second Team All-SEC
Offense
QB – Carson Beck, Georgia
RB – Ray Davis, Kentucky
RB – Jarquez Hunter, Auburn
WR – Brian Thomas, LSU
WR – Xavier Legette, South Carolina
TE – Caden Prieskorn, Ole Miss*
TE – Trey Knox, South Carolina*
TE – Rivaldo Fairweather, Auburn*
OL – Tyler Booker, Alabama
OL – Xavier Truss, Georgia
OL – Emery Jones, LSU
OL – Layden Robinson, Texas A&M
C – Eli Cox, Kentucky
AP – Barion Brown, Kentucky
Defense
DL – Mykel Williams, Georgia
DL – Nazir Stackhouse, Georgia
DL – Princely Umanmielen, Florida
DL – Shemar Turner, Texas A&M
LB – Harold Perkins, LSU
LB – Smael Mondon, Georgia
LB – Ty’Ron Hopper, Missouri
DB – Maxwell Hairston, Kentucky
DB – Jaylin Simpson, Auburn
DB – Tykee Smith, Georgia
DB – Kamari Lassiter, Georgia
Special Teams
PK – Harrison Mevis, Missouri
P – James Burnip, Alabama*
P – MAX FLETCHER, ARKANSAS*
RS – Barion Brown, Kentucky
KOS – Will Reichard, Alabama
LS – Wesley Schelling, Vanderbilt
*Ties (ties are not broken)