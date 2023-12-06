Trio of Razorbacks voted All-SEC by conference football coaches

Arkansas junior kicker Cam Little and junior defensive end Landon Jackson were each voted first-team All-SEC selects by the conferences coaches on Tuesday, with sophomore punter Max Fletcher pulling in second-team accolades.

The 6-foot-2, 179-pound Little, who recently announced that he would forgo his senior year to enter the 2024 NFL Draft, has been a consistent force for the Razorbacks over the past three seasons. The Moore, Okla., native was one of the top kickoff specialists in the country this season, kicking off 62 times for 3,981 total yards – tied for fifth nationally with a 64.2 kickoff average, while recording 53 touchbacks. As the Arkansas place-kicker, Little connected on 20-of-24 field goal attempts – 83.3 percent – and was perfect on all 33 of his point-after attempts. It marks the second consecutive year that an Arkansas kickoff specialist has claimed first-team honors, following Jake Bates nod last season.

The 6-foot-7, 281-pound Jackson, who transferred in from LSU two years ago, became a dominant forced on the Arkansas defensive line this season, and proved to be one of the nation’s most dominant pass rushers. He tallied 44 total tackles, 13.5 tackles for loss, 6.5 sacks and one pass break-up. He shined his brightest against Alabama on Oct. 14, when he recoded career highs with 11 tackles, 3.5 tackles for a loss and 3.5 sacks. He drew praise from Crimson Tide Head Coach Nick Saban following the game, while being named SEC Defensive Lineman of the Week. The Texarkana, Texas, native anchored a Razorback defense that ranked sixth in the SEC in tackles for loss and sacks, while leading the Hogs in both categories. He is the first Arkansas defensive lineman since Jake Bequette in 2011, to earn a first-team selection.

The 6-foot-5, 174-pound Fletcher booted 59 punts this season, for an SEC-leading 2,770 yards. Fletcher is the first Arkansas punter since Dylan Breeding, in 2012, to receive All-SEC recognition. The Melbourne, Australia, native ranked fourth in the conference with 47 yards per punt, and his 19 punts downed inside the 20-yard line, ranked fourth in the SEC. Fletcher boomed 23 punts over 50 yards, including four punts the went more than 60. His longest was a career-long 71-yard missile against Auburn on Nov. 11.

The SEC postseason individual awards will be announced on Wednesday while the SEC All-Freshman Team is slated to be released on Thursday.

First Team All-SEC

Offense

QB – Jayden Daniels, LSU

RB – Cody Schrader, Missouri

RB – Quinshon Judkins, Ole Miss

WR – Malik Nabers, LSU

WR – Luther Burden III, Missouri

TE – Brock Bowers, Georgia

OL – JC Latham, Alabama

OL – Javon Foster, Missouri

OL – Will Campbell, LSU

OL – Tate Ratledge, Georgia

C – Sedrick Van Pran, Georgia

AP – Ainias Smith, Texas A&M

Defense

DL – Darius Robinson, Missouri

DL – James Pearce Jr., Tennessee

DL – Justin Eboigbe, Alabama

DL – LANDON JACKSON, ARKANSAS

LB – Edgerrin Cooper, Texas A&M

LB – Dallas Turner, Alabama

LB – Nathaniel Watson, Mississippi State

DB – Kool-Aid McKinstry, Alabama

DB – Malaki Starks, Georgia

DB – Kris Abrams-Draine, Missouri

DB – Caleb Downs, Alabama*

DB – Terrion Arnold, Alabama*

Special Teams

PK – Will Reichard, Alabama

P – Matthew Hayball, Vanderbilt

RS – Ainias Smith, Texas A&M

KOS – CAM LITTLE, ARKANSAS

LS – Hunter Rogers, South Carolina*

LS – Kneeland Hibbett, Alabama*

Second Team All-SEC

Offense

QB – Carson Beck, Georgia

RB – Ray Davis, Kentucky

RB – Jarquez Hunter, Auburn

WR – Brian Thomas, LSU

WR – Xavier Legette, South Carolina

TE – Caden Prieskorn, Ole Miss*

TE – Trey Knox, South Carolina*

TE – Rivaldo Fairweather, Auburn*

OL – Tyler Booker, Alabama

OL – Xavier Truss, Georgia

OL – Emery Jones, LSU

OL – Layden Robinson, Texas A&M

C – Eli Cox, Kentucky

AP – Barion Brown, Kentucky

Defense

DL – Mykel Williams, Georgia

DL – Nazir Stackhouse, Georgia

DL – Princely Umanmielen, Florida

DL – Shemar Turner, Texas A&M

LB – Harold Perkins, LSU

LB – Smael Mondon, Georgia

LB – Ty’Ron Hopper, Missouri

DB – Maxwell Hairston, Kentucky

DB – Jaylin Simpson, Auburn

DB – Tykee Smith, Georgia

DB – Kamari Lassiter, Georgia

Special Teams

PK – Harrison Mevis, Missouri

P – James Burnip, Alabama*

P – MAX FLETCHER, ARKANSAS*

RS – Barion Brown, Kentucky

KOS – Will Reichard, Alabama

LS – Wesley Schelling, Vanderbilt

*Ties (ties are not broken)

Story originally appeared on Razorbacks Wire