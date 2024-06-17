Trio of Premier League clubs make contact over PSG star

Three Premier League clubs have contacted Paris Saint-Germain about a potential move for Xavi Simons in the summer transfer window.

The Dutch winger, who is currently on international duty with the Netherlands at Euro 2024, spent last on loan with RB Leipzig where he scored ten goals and provided 13 assists in all competitions.

The 21-year-old’s form in the Bundesliga and Uefa Champions League has attracted the attention of top clubs, including Bayern Munich.

The German giants, though, will have to fend off interest from Arsenal, Manchester City and Manchester United if they are to sign Simons. According to French outlet l’Equipe, the trio of English clubs have all made contact with the player’s parent club.

“I will make my decision after the Euros,” Simons told Dutch media earlier this month. “Right now, my main focus is on the tournament.

“Playing in the intense German league and the challenges we faced helped me grow as a player. It was a great decision and I am happy I took the chance. Personally, it was a successful season with a trophy.”

However, the report adds that PSG have no intention of selling the youngster and plan on sending him out on loan again next season.

Simons spent nine years in Barcelona’s famed La Masia academy before moving to Paris in 2019m and has been linked with a possible return to the Camp Nou. Since then he has made just 11 appearances for the first team.

