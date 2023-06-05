Trio of predictions favor Oklahoma for 2025 4-Star WR Adrian Wilson
June recruiting is getting started with a bang as the Oklahoma Sooners played host to a number of prospects.
One of those prospects wat 2025 four-star wide receiver Adrian Wilson. Wilson, who received his Oklahoma offer back in May was making an unofficial visit with the Sooners on June 2. According to his Twitter account, Wilson then made the trip to Austin to visit the Longhorns.
Well, the weekend appears to have gone swimmingly for Oklahoma. Sunday evening, three predictions from two different recruiting services projected Adrian Wilson to the Sooners.
Mike Roach of 247Sports and Brandon Drumm and Parker Thune of OUInsider at Rivals each issued recruiting predictions favoring the Sooners.
Wilson has 14 Power Five offers to date and, at the moment, is considered one of the best prospects in the country in the 2025 Recruiting Cycle. Adrian Wilson is a top 200 prospect across the board, and ranks No. 36 overall according to On3 Recruiting.
He’s a top 30 wide receiver in the class and a top 40 player in the state of Texas across the board.
Adrian Wilson displays great hands and body control in 50-50 situations. He does a great job attacking the ball in the air and fighting through the defender on deep balls. He uses good route running to manipulate defenders and create separation and displays good burst after the catch.
Wilson’s size will make him an impact player on the outside, and his ability to win in the deep passing game will be highly coveted across the country.
Adrian Wilson’s Recruiting Profile
Projections
Parker Thune and Brandon Drumm of OUInsider both issued a Rivals FutureCast favoring the Sooners on Sunday night.
On3’s Recruiting Prediction Machine has the Baylor Bears out front at the moment, but it looks like the sands will be shifting.
247Sports just has one crystal ball prediction in on Wilson, from 247Sports national analyst Mike Roach.
Film
Hudl
Rating
Stars
Overall
Position
State
ESPN
4
184
25
32
Rivals
4
158
30
25
247Sports
4
150
22
18
247 Composite
4
111
19
15
On3 Recruiting
4
36
7
5
On3 Industry
4
81
14
13
Vitals
Hometown
Pflugerville, Texas
Projected Position
Wide Receiver
Height
6-foot-2
170 pounds
Recruitment
Offered on May 2, 2023
Unofficial visit on June 2, 2023
Notable Offers
Per 247Sports
Arizona
Arizona State
Baylor
Colorado State
Houston
Kansas
Kansas State
Oklahoma
Ole Miss
Oregon
Purdue
SMU
TCU
Texas A&M
Texas State
Texas Tech
Utah
UTSA
Had a great time at the University of Oklahoma!! Thank you @CoachVenables @CoachEmmett @JOE_JON_FINLEY for the experience. #OUDNA🧬 pic.twitter.com/odnhJQfIPS
— Adrian Wilson (@adr1anwilson) June 2, 2023
[lawrence-auto-related count=5 category=1367]
Contact/Follow us @SoonersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Oklahoma news, notes, and opinions. You can also follow John on Twitter @john9williams.