Trio of predictions favor Oklahoma for 2025 4-Star WR Adrian Wilson

June recruiting is getting started with a bang as the Oklahoma Sooners played host to a number of prospects.

One of those prospects wat 2025 four-star wide receiver Adrian Wilson. Wilson, who received his Oklahoma offer back in May was making an unofficial visit with the Sooners on June 2. According to his Twitter account, Wilson then made the trip to Austin to visit the Longhorns.

Well, the weekend appears to have gone swimmingly for Oklahoma. Sunday evening, three predictions from two different recruiting services projected Adrian Wilson to the Sooners.

Mike Roach of 247Sports and Brandon Drumm and Parker Thune of OUInsider at Rivals each issued recruiting predictions favoring the Sooners.

Wilson has 14 Power Five offers to date and, at the moment, is considered one of the best prospects in the country in the 2025 Recruiting Cycle. Adrian Wilson is a top 200 prospect across the board, and ranks No. 36 overall according to On3 Recruiting.

He’s a top 30 wide receiver in the class and a top 40 player in the state of Texas across the board.

Adrian Wilson displays great hands and body control in 50-50 situations. He does a great job attacking the ball in the air and fighting through the defender on deep balls. He uses good route running to manipulate defenders and create separation and displays good burst after the catch.

Wilson’s size will make him an impact player on the outside, and his ability to win in the deep passing game will be highly coveted across the country.

Adrian Wilson’s Recruiting Profile

Projections

Parker Thune and Brandon Drumm of OUInsider both issued a Rivals FutureCast favoring the Sooners on Sunday night.

On3’s Recruiting Prediction Machine has the Baylor Bears out front at the moment, but it looks like the sands will be shifting.

247Sports just has one crystal ball prediction in on Wilson, from 247Sports national analyst Mike Roach.

Film

Hudl

Rating

Stars Overall Position State ESPN 4 184 25 32 Rivals 4 158 30 25 247Sports 4 150 22 18 247 Composite 4 111 19 15 On3 Recruiting 4 36 7 5 On3 Industry 4 81 14 13

Vitals

Hometown Pflugerville, Texas Projected Position Wide Receiver Height 6-foot-2 Weight 170 pounds

Recruitment

Offered on May 2, 2023

Unofficial visit on June 2, 2023

Notable Offers

Per 247Sports

Arizona

Arizona State

Baylor

Colorado State

Houston

Kansas

Kansas State

Oklahoma

Ole Miss

Oregon

Purdue

SMU

TCU

Texas A&M

Texas State

Texas Tech

Utah

UTSA

Twitter

