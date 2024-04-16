Trio of players with West Virginia basketball connections transferring to Akron Zips

Mar 27, 2024; Los Angeles, CA, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward James Okonkwo (32) handles the ball during practice for their Sweet Sixteen college basketball game in the NCAA tournament at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

University of Akron men’s basketball coach John Groce hopes it’s a case of reloading instead of rebuilding.

With Ali Ali and Mid-American Conference Player of the Year Enrique Freeman both moving on, the Zips will welcome two new front court players and a guard courtesy of the NCAA transfer portal.

James Okonkwo, a 6-foot-8, 240-pound junior (1 point per game in limited action) will join the program from North Carolina along with 6-foot-7, 215-pound forward and Josiah Harris, a Canton native. Harris will return to Northeast Ohio from West Virginia where he averaged 5 points and 4.1 rebounds per game last season.

Okonkwo, who is from England, spent his first two years at West Virginia.

Joining them is 6-foot-2, 220-pound guard Seth Wilson, who will transfer from also transfer from West Virginia. He averaged 3.5 points and 1.7 rebounds per game for the Mountaineers last season. Wilson is from Lorain.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Akron Zips basketball lands 3 transfers, including UNC's James Okonkwo