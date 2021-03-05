Trio of Oregon State Beavers invited to 2021 NFL Combine originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

Three Oregon State football players will be represented in the total of 323 draft prospects invited to the 2021 NFL Combine this year.

Defensive back Nahshon Wright, linebacker Hamilcar Rashed Jr., and running back Jermar Jefferson have been invited to participate in the NFL Scouting Combine which will be a little different this year amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Subscribe to the Talkin' Beavers podcast

Nahshon Wright, older brother of LastChanceU’s Rejzohn Wright, went from JUCO star to two-year starter at Oregon State. In 2020, despite an unprecedented season, the Beavers corner earned All-Pac-12 Honorable Mention after recording one sack, two interceptions, and four pass breakups to go along with 30 total tackles. As of now, he’s an anticipated mid to late day two selection in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Edge rusher Hamilcar Rashed Jr., who spent all four years at Oregon State, is expected to be one of the draft’s top prospects. The 6-foot-4, 235-pounder is expected to go in the third or fourth round in the 2021 NFL Draft. In 2020, he finished the year with 23 tackles, two TFLs and no sacks despite ranking third in the nation in sacks in 2019 with 14 total.

He capped off his career at OSU with 144 total tackles, 44 tackles for loss, and 16.5 sacks.

Jermar Jefferson is currently the sixth-highest ranked running back and the No. 98 overall prospect, per The Draft Network. He is expected to go in the third or fourth round of the 2021 NFL Draft, right now forecasted to be drafted by the New Orleans Saints.

Story continues

After rushing for 858 yards and seven touchdowns in just six games in 2020, Jefferson was named co-Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Year in 2020 and took home Pac-12 First-Team honors. He leaves Oregon State as the school’s fifth-leading rusher with 2,932 rushing yards, 15 100-yard rushing games and 27 rushing touchdowns.

Rather than in-person workouts this year, players will take part in individual pro days on college campuses. All interviews and psychological testing will be virtual and there will be limited in-person medical exams.

Oregon State’s Pro Day is set to be held Thursday, April 1.