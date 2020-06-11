Trio of Oregon Ducks land on Preseason All-America First Team

The Walter Camp Football Foundation posted its preseason All-America teams on Thursday, and some familiar faces top the list.

Oregon football standouts Penei Sewell, Kayvon Thibodeaux, and Jevon Holland were represented on the Preseason All-America first team. They are the only team with a trio of players on the list and make up over half of the Pac-12 players who received First-Team honors.

6-foot-6, 330-pound Penei Sewell is coming off his sophomore year as the top-graded offensive lineman in the nation. Sewell led the country with a PFF run-blocking grade of 95.3, and was the winner of the 2019 Outland Trophy, a prestigious nod presented to the nation's top interior lineman. He became the first Oregon player to take home this award.

After receiving multiple Heisman votes in 2019, Sewell is primed to have yet again another monster season with the Ducks. Many 2021 mock drafts already have Sewell listed as a top-overall pick.

Kayvon Thibodeaux, a former five-star recruit, has lived up to the hype. As the No. 2 overall prospect in the 2019 recruiting class, Thibodeaux had a team-high nine sacks last season, second among freshman nationally. He also earned multiple accolades, including Pac-12 Freshman Defensive Player of the Year.

Jevon Holland was tabbed a Jim Thorpe Award semifinalist and had a Pac-12 tying four interceptions in 2019. He became the first player to lead Oregon in interceptions in consecutive seasons and was named to Pro Football Focus' All-Pac-12 team. In 14 games for the Ducks, Holland recorded 66 tackles with 4.5 tackles for loss.

The Ducks are coming off a mighty season in 2019, finishing 10-2 in the regular season and securing wins in the Pac-12 Championship and Rose Bowl. Expectations remain sky high this season, even without star quarterback Justin Herbert, as Oregon is the favorite to win the Pac-12 once again.

The last time Oregon won consecutive Pac-12 titles was nearly 10 years ago with Chip Kelly (2009, 2010, 2011) at helm.

