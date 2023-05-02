Trio of On3 predictions favor Oklahoma in the recruitment of David Stone

David Stone is a massive five-star defensive line recruit out of Del City. Stone played his junior year at IMG Academy in Florida but is back at Del City for his senior season. He visited Oklahoma for the spring game, and by all accounts, it appears like he’s leaning toward the Sooners.

He’s exactly the type of defender that Oklahoma needs on the defensive line. He stands at 6-foot-4 and weighs 280 pounds. He’s a freak athlete that has great play strength. He’s a disruptive force inside against the run and as a pass rusher.

Monday, three different On3 experts issued predictions for Stone to end up at Oklahoma after the spring game visit. On3’s Oklahoma reporter, Josh McCuiston, On3’s USC reporter, Marshall Levenson, and On3’s National Recruiting Analyst, Sam Spiegelman, have all put predictions for Stone to commit to Oklahoma after his visit at the spring game.

Stone is a highly coveted recruit in the 2024 Recruiting Cycle. He holds 35 offers, with 33 of those being from Power Five schools. The most notable programs in on Stone’s recruitment are LSU, Miami, Michigan State, Oregon, and Texas A&M.

Stone would be a massive get for an Oklahoma team that is desperate for an elite interior defensive line presence. Brent Venables has made defense a huge emphasis for the Sooners, and Stone would be a huge get for the Sooners.

Projections

On3’s Recruiting Prediction Machine now heavily favors the Sooners.

Four of the six crystal ball predictions from 247Sports believe the Sooners will land Stone.

Film

Via Hudl

Recruitment

Stars Overall State Position ESPN 5 5 2 1 Rivals 5 14 3 2 247Sports 5 7 3 2 247 Composite 5 8 3 2 On3 Recruiting 4 19 5 4 On3 Industry 5 10 2 3

Vitals

Hometown Bradenton, Florida Projected Position DL Height 6-4 Weight 280

Recruitment

Offered on June 12, 2021

Unofficial visit for Bedlam in 2022

Unofficial visit March 13, 2023

In Norman for Spring Game April 22, 2023

Notable Offers

Per 247Sports

Oklahoma

Arkansas

Baylor

Texas A&M

USC

Wisconsin

Iowa State

Texas

SMU

LSU

Twitter

