Trio of Oklahoma Sooners named to 2021 All-Transfer Team

The transfer portal has become a unique weapon in the arsenal of Oklahoma Sooners Head Coach Lincoln Riley. The portal was instrumental in putting the Oklahoma Sooners on their current trajectory after landing Baker Mayfield, Kyler Murray, and Jalen Hurts. And the hits keep on coming.

Yesterday, 247 Sports released their All-Transfer Team heading into the 2021 season, and several Sooners, including one former Sooner, were featured on the list.

Ironically, the pipeline from the Tennessee Volunteers provided the Sooners with three of their biggest 2021 acquisitions in the same offseason. It hires former Oklahoma Sooners quarterback and offensive coordinator Josh Heupel, as their new head coach. Heupel’s Volunteers could have greatly benefitted from having Eric Gray, Wanya Morris, and Key Lawrence on the squad, but that’s what happens when coaches run a program into the ground.

Tennessee’s loss was Oklahoma’s gain in the 2021 transfer portal as they found two starters in Gray and Morris and a potential future starter in Lawrence.

Let’s take a look at the players to make the team.

Eric Gray, Running Back

Aside from Caleb Williams, no player received more buzz coming out of the Spring Game than new running back Eric Gray. His shiftiness and playmaking ability in both the run and pass game was on display for the Sooners. Gray made people miss in the open field and was explosive. It was such a promising debut that many began to project him as the starting running back ahead of Kennedy Brooks. Regardless of which running back carries the starter label (both will start games this season), Gray's addition helps ease the losses of Rhamondre Stevenson (NFL Draft) and Seth McGowan (transfer portal).

Wanya Morris, Offensive Tackle

Anytime you can add a former five-star offensive tackle in the transfer portal, you have to. Anytime you can add one with experience in the Power 5, you really have to. As good as the Eric Gray addition will be for the Sooners in 2021, arguably the most important addition was Offensive Tackle Wanya Morris. Morris comes to the Oklahoma Sooners with more than 1,000 college snaps in the SEC to his resume. Experience matters in this game. A lack of experience at certain positions hurt the Sooners a bit in 2020. Heading into the Spring of 2021, there was potential for that lack of experience to hit the Sooners offensive line until Morris swooped in to take over at left tackle.

Key Lawrence, Safety

Though the Oklahoma Sooners depth chart at safety has two seniors sitting at the top in Delarrin Turner-Yell and Pat White, transfer safety Key Lawrence will work in as a rotational safety in 2021 as well. There might even be some games where Lawrence is one of the two primary safeties. After what Iowa State did to the Sooners in 2020, Alex Grinch looked to get more length on the field. Woodi Washington and D.J. Graham emerged as players he could rely upon on the outside. However, they still lacked a safety with enough height and length to be disruptive against bigger wide receivers and tight ends like the Cyclones Charlie Kolar. Enter Lawrence, listed as 6-2 by Pro Football Focus, gives him four inches on the Sooners' starting safeties. Lawrence's length will help the Sooners be more disruptive in the middle of the field and more competitive against the bigger players in the conference.

Grant Calcaterra, Tight End

Though he no longer plays for the Sooners, it's worth noting that Grant Calcaterra made 247 Sports All-Transfer Team. Calcaterra will play for the SMU Mustangs in 2021. Calcaterra retired during the 2019 season after a series of concussions limited him. He then looked to come back in 2020 but entered the transfer portal and initially found a new home with the Auburn Tigers before settling with SMU. The Mustangs are getting one of the best tight ends in the country that can make plays at every level of the field. His 2018 catch against the Texas Longhorns in the Big 12 Championship Game remains one of the best plays in Oklahoma Sooners history.

Mike Woods being overlooked?

It's possible that as we look at the Oklahoma Sooners receiving corp that one player that is getting overlooked a bit is Arkansas transfer, Mike Woods. Woods comes over from the Razorbacks after a really nice 2020 season that saw him post career highs in yards, yards per reception, and touchdowns. That despite the second-fewest targets of his career in 2020. It was an incredibly efficient season for Woods, who improved his catch percentage from 45.5% in 2019 to 72.7% in 2020. His passer rating when targeted also jumped from 86.9 in 2019 to 120 in 2020. Woods comes into the 2021 season with more production in his career than BYU's incoming wide receiver Puka Nacua. Nacua comes into 2021 with just 16 receptions to Woods' 84 receptions.

