Trio of Oklahoma Sooners earn Big 12 weekly awards for performances against Iowa State

It was nearly a clean sweep by Oklahoma in the Big 12 weekly awards.

Redshirt sophomore defensive lineman Jalen Redmond won Big 12 defensive player of the week, sophomore defensive back Key Lawrence earned Big 12 newcomer of the week and redshirt senior punter Michael Turk was honored as the co-Big 12 special teams player of the week.

Redmond electrified the Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium crowd with his 42-yard scoop-and-score touchdown versus Iowa State. In the process, the Midwest City native recorded OU’s first defensive score of the season, first fumble returned for a touchdown since 2018 and the Sooners’ first touchdown by a defensive lineman in a home game since 1979.

“Oh man, it was exciting. I had one against Tulane and ended up tripping and falling on that one, so I had to get this one back. It was good. It was exciting. It was something to remember, especially on this night. Last home game,” Redmond said of the play.

Redmond finished with four quarterback hurries—the most by an Oklahoma defensive player since 2017—and one of them led to senior safety Delarrin Turner-Yell’s third-quarter interception.

Redmond also recorded 1.5 tackles for loss and a sack. His scoop-and-score touchdown was set up by a fantastic play by Lawrence. The Nashville, Tenn., product bolted after Iowa State quarterback Brock Purdy, knocked the football loose and set off Redmond’s rumble into the end zone.

Lawrence had two forced fumbles, seven tackles, one tackle for loss and a sack to his credit versus the Cyclones. It’s the fourth game out of the past five for the Sooners where Lawrence has finished his day with seven or more tackles.

Meanwhile, Turk continues to annihilate footballs when given the opportunity. The Arizona State transfer blasted four of his six punts against Iowa State more than 56 yards. Three were 60-plus yard punts versus the Cyclones and that gives Turk eight punts of at least 60 yards this season and 16 of at least 50 yards.

Turk averaged 54.8 yards per punt against Iowa State and is averaging 52.7 yards per punt on the season. The Sooners’ single-season record is 47.8 yards per punt.

It’s the second time this season that Oklahoma had three players honored in the Big 12 weekly awards. The Sooners head to Stillwater, Okla., to take on Oklahoma State at 6:30 p.m. on ABC in what is one of the marquee games of this week’s college football slate.

