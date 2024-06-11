Trio of Oklahoma Softball players enter the transfer portal

The Oklahoma Sooners are fresh off of a victory in the WCWS final, winning their fourth NCAA national championship in row. It’s championship number eight overall for the program, all coming in the 21st century.

But, heavy is the head that wears the crown, as OU saw three players depart via the transfer portal on Monday.

D1 softball’s Justin McLeod reported that posted on social media that Avery Hodge, Quincee Lilio and S.J. Geurin will all test the portal waters.

Oklahoma P SJ Geurin – who redshirted in 2023 and pitched ten innings in 2024 – has also entered the transfer portal. — Justin McLeod (@justfactsmaam) June 10, 2024

Hodge is the most surprising of the departures and the biggest loss of the three. The infielder stepped up when her role increased in the Women's College World Series. She is a career .278 hitter in 114 games and 97 at-bats.

Lilio is another loss in the infield, owning a .211 batting average in her career. She’s mostly played in a utility role, coming off the bench in pinch-hit situations. In 88 games, Lilio has just 71 at-bats.

Geurin is the first pitcher to depart the team. She pitched just ten innings in 2024 after a redshirt season in 2023.

While roster turnover is expected every year, the offseason is just beginning in college softball. Patty Gasso will no doubt be looking to improve the champs even further in the transfer portal to chase ring No. 9. It’s likely the Sooners will be active in the portal, but have will also add eight true freshmen this fall as part of the 2024 signing class.

Contact/Follow us @SoonersWire on X, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Oklahoma news, notes, and opinions. You can also follow Aaron on X @AaronGelvin.

Story originally appeared on Sooners Wire