Trio of Ohio State players to make trip to Big Ten media days

The annual spectacle that is Big Ten media days is almost upon us, and that ushers in the realization that the college football season is just around the corner.

And thanks to the Ohio State Football Twitter account, we now know which Buckeye players will be representing the scarlet and gray in Chicago this year. On Wednesday, it was announced via graphic that three of the team’s most important players will accompany Ryan Day on the trip. The four will take part in the unofficial countdown to the season by appearing in front of reporters and being available to field questions.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

If you are even a casual Ohio State football fan, you know the trio well. Generally, some of the most respected leaders of the team make the annual trip, and that’s certainly the case here.

Here is a rundown of the three players looking to represent Ohio State on Wednesday, July 26. The three will be made available separately after Ryan Day gives his scheduled press conference at 12:15 p.m. ET.

Marvin Harrison Jr., Wide Receiver

April 15, 2023; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. (18) waves to the crowd following the Ohio State spring football game Saturday at Ohio Stadium. Credit: Barbara J. Perenic/Columbus Dispatch.

Short Bio

Harrison is entering his junior season and is widely considered to be the most talented wide receiver in the country. He led OSU in receiving by catching 77 passes for 1,263 yards and 14 touchdowns. He was a unanimous All-American and was flat-out snubbed as the Biletnikoff winner (I voted for him so don’t blame me).

J.T. Tuimoloau, Defensive End

Nov 12, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes defensive end J.T. Tuimoloau high-fives fans as he enters Ohio Stadium prior to the NCAA football game against the Indiana Hoosiers. Credit: Adam Cairns-The Columbus Dispatch

Short Bio

Tuimoloau is also entering his junior season and looking for a major breakout campaign. He tallied 28 tackles, 10.5 tackles for loss (3.5 of those as sacks). He was a literal game-wrecker against Penn State and was voted first-team All-Big Ten in 2022.

Cade Stover, Tight End

Ohio State Buckeyes tight end Cade Stover catches passes from quarterback C.J. Stroud during Ohio State football’s pro day at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center in Columbus on March 22, 2023. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Short Bio

Stover is coming back for one more year after putting off the NFL and is one of the most talented tight ends the Buckeyes have ever had. He caught 36 passes for 406 yards and five touchdowns in 2022 and looking for an even bigger 2023.

Advertisement

[lawrence-auto-related count=5]

Contact/Follow us @BuckeyesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Ohio State news, notes, and opinion. Follow Phil Harrison on Twitter.

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire