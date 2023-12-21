A trio from Notre Dame on Football Scoops Coach of the Year finalists

You know you are doing well when three of your assistant coaches are named finalists for an award, which is exactly what happened to Notre Dame.

Running backs coach Deland McCullough, defensive back coach mike mickens, and defensive backs / safeties coach Chris O’Leary were all named to Football Scoops Coach of the Year final list.

McCullough is being credited for the play of Aurdic Estime, who rushed for 1,341 yards and 18 touchdowns on the year. The junior running back has declared for the NFL and looks to be one of the first off the board at his position.

As for Mickens and O’Leary, the exploits of safety Xavier Watts, who won the Bronko Nagurski Trophy, along with Benjamin Morrison’s play showed everyone that they are two of the best in the country.

If I had to guess who was most likely to win the award, it would be O’Leary, as he gets the most credit for the success of the secondary.

Contact/Follow us @IrishWireND on X (Formerly Twitter), and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Notre Dame news, notes, and opinions.

Follow Mike on X: @MikeFChen

Story originally appeared on Fighting Irish Wire