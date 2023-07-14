Trio of newcomers named Student-Athletes of the Week

We are currently right in the middle of the college football offseason, but with the SEC media days around the corner and recruiting news virtually around the clock, the content surrounding the Alabama Crimson Tide never ends.

On Thursday, Alabama released this week’s recipients of the Student-Athletes of the Week. A trio of newcomers received the honor this week as freshman running back Justice Haynes, freshman defensive back Dezz Ricks, and Louisiana transfer Trey Amos were recognized.

Haynes burst onto the scene this spring and is almost certain to be an instant impact player for the Tide this fall. Ricks and Amos both will be battling for a role in the defensive backfield with Amos having a slightly better shot at playing time due to his previous college experience.

Congratulations to these young men for their outstanding work in the classroom and on the gridiron.

