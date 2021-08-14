Trio of LSU Tigers among the top 25 SEC players

There is no denying that the SEC is full of talented players. This is why we see so many of these stars make their way to the NFL.

As the college football season gets closer to kickoff, we look around the SEC for the best players that could find their way to Tigers Stadium this season. LSU has plenty of talent in their own regard. Headlined by one of the best players in all of college football with Derek Stingley Jr.

When healthy, the former No. 1 rated cornerback recruit can shut down just about any wide receiver he comes across. Last season it didn’t feel like we got that version of Stingley. He was dealing with injuries and coaching malpractice with Bo Pelini calling the shots. A new season brings hope that the 2019 version of Stingley arrives in Baton Rouge on Saturdays.

Saturday Down South put together their top 25 players in the SEC, three LSU Tigers made the cut.

First, the biggest offensive threat

Kayshon Boutte, Wide Receiver

No. 23 Overall

Kayshon Boutte was a player who flashed late in the 2020 season and is expected to be the featured wide receiver in the offense. Arik Gilbert and Terrace Marshall Jr won’t be there to get targets so that means a lot more Boutte during this season. Can Max Johnson find him early and often to get the passing game rolling?

I’m not sure how many true freshman can be 6-0 (or smaller?) and get separation as an outside receiver. To do so in the way that Boutte did was remarkable. Once Terrace Marshall Jr. opted out, Boutte was lights out. In his last 3 games, Boutte averaged 176 receiving yards on 9 catches. The vast majority of that was with Max Johnson as his starting quarterback. In other words, there’s all sorts of potential for Boutte to be the next great LSU receiver.

Up next, one half of the cornerback duo

Eli Ricks, Cornerback

No. 12 Overall

For the second-straight season for LSU, a freshman cornerback was the best on the team, he might have been the best in the SEC. Eli Ricks followed in the footsteps of fellow cornerback Derek Stingley Jr, leading the team in interceptions as a freshman. This year he could be even better without Bo Pelini hindering the defense.

To perform as well as Ricks did as a true freshman was no small feat, especially considering he had some incompetent coaching in an overcomplicated system. PFF had Ricks for the fewest receptions allowed among SEC corners (13) among players with at least 25-plus targets, and he had the best man coverage grade of any defensive back in America. Not a fan of those metrics? He tied for 2nd in the SEC in interceptions (4), and he had a pair of defensive touchdowns. Ricks outperformed Stingley, and he did so as a true freshman. The sky is the limit for the LSU sophomore, especially in a post-Bo Pelini world.

Finally, a two-way threat

Derek Stingley Jr, Cornerback

No. 1 Overall

There isn’t a player in the SEC that garners as much attention as Derek Stingley Jr. After a freshman season where he led the team in interceptions, Stingley completely shut down the opposition in the title game. Last year was a completely different story. While he didn’t create the turnovers like in 2019, he only allowed receptions on 46.7% of targets. All of 0.3% higher than Ricks. This year he will add offense to his arsenal as the team wants to give him snaps at wide receiver and running back. If he can bounce back in 2021 under the new staff, Stingley could be a two-way weapon for the Tigers.