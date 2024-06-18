Trio of LSU stars named preseason All-Americans by Athlon

After suffering considerable losses on both sides of the ball following the 2023 season, the Tigers don’t enter the 2024 season with quite as much hype as they did last year when they began the campaign as a top-five team.

Still, LSU has quite a bit of talent on the roster this coming fall, headlined by a trio of players who were named preseason All-Americans by Athlon. Will Campbell and Harold Perkins were listed among the offensive and defensive First Team, respectively, while Emery Jones cracked the third team.

Campbell — a bona fide first overall draft pick candidate — enters his junior season and is one of the top offensive lineman in the entire country at left tackle. Perkins, meanwhile, is coming off a bit of a disappointing campaign after a huge true freshman season.

He played mostly off-ball linebacker but could see more action on the weak side this year as LSU tries to figure out how best to use his talent.

Jones, meanwhile, also enters his third season. After some struggles starting as a true freshman, he took a major leap in 2023 as a sophomore becoming one of the SEC’s best tackles.

All three of these players could be poised for huge seasons, and we’ll see if they can crack these lists at the end of the season.

