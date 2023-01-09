Trio of LSU signees receive superlatives from impressive performances at All-American Bowl

A wild week in San Antonio is now in the books after the All-American Bowl took place on Saturday at the Alamodome.

These events are primarily for recognizing some of the top high school talent in the country rather than for scouting purposes since most of them have already signed. Still, that doesn’t mean there isn’t a lot to be learned about watching these players go head-to-head against high-level talent.

LSU had four players — all signees — participating this week, three of which were recognized by On3 with superlatives from the week. Here’s a rundown of each, according to On3’s Sam Spiegelman.

Jalen Brown - Smoothest Operator

Throughout live evaluations over the past year, On300 WR Jalen Brown has turned heads with a certain smoothness and ease about how he operates in the passing game. The LSU signee from South Florida is effortless in and out of his breaks, can accelerate instantly and can get open in a hurry. Brown also showed off the strong hands and sizable catch radius in San Antonio during 1-on-1s and again in during Saturday’s game with a 12-yard touchdown reception. There are elements of former Alabama WR DeVonta Smith in Brown’s game right now.

Brown has been a bit overshadowed in this class by fellow LSU signee Shelton Sampson Jr., a five-star Baton Rouge native, but Brown is an elite talent in his own right, and he proved that this week.

Whit Weeks - Biggest Riser

Whit Weeks had a compelling case as the top cover linebacker in the All-American Bowl over the course of the week. The LSU signee out of Georgia recorded multiple pass breakups in 1-on-1 and 7-on-7 action, then piled up an East squad-leading 5.5 tackles with a TFL and fumble recovery in the game. Weeks was not only steadily good in coverage, but shined fitting run gaps and locating the ball. He covered sideline to sideline easily with a strong showing from start to finish.

Weeks, a four-star linebacker and top-150 prospect, decided to follow in his brother’s footsteps and commit to LSU. West is a transfer from Virginia who saw rotational action in 2022, and Whit is a promising player, as well.

Ka'Morreun Pimpton - Now on the Radar

TE Ka’Morreun Pimpton was a late addition to the All-American Bowl and also to Brian Kelly’s 2023 class at LSU, but Pimpton is squarely on the radar as one of the more high-upside tight ends in this cycle. Pimpton passes the eye test at 6-foot-6 and 220 pounds, and came away with a week of highlight-reel receptions, including a win on a 50-50 ball during Saturday’s game for a 43-yard touchdown. Pimpton’s best football is ahead of him in LSU’s Death Valley.

LSU’s signing day surprise, Pimpton flipped from Vanderbilt to join another SEC program in the Tigers. It’s no secret that [autotag]Brian Kelly[/autotag] and [autotag]Mike Denbrock[/autotag] like to use their tight ends, and Pimpton is an intriguing one.

Update on DJ Chester

The fourth player in San Antonio, offensive lineman [autotag]DJ Chester[/autotag], wasn’t recognized by On3, though he did receive a superlative for the week from 247Sports, which also recognized Weeks.

BEST RUN BLOCKER: LSU OT SIGNEE DJ CHESTER One of our favorite offensive line prospects coming into San Antonio, LSU OT signee DJ Chester impressed us with his play at the center position throughout the week. Although he spent the majority of his career at Eagles Landing High School at the tackle position, Chester’s move inside to center this week was somewhat seamless for the Baton Rouge bound Georgia native. A big body at 6-foot-4 ½ and 335-pounds, Chester’s play on the interior in San Antonio should be music to the ears of Brian Kelly as Chester will soon join forces with a young nucleus of Will Campbell, Emory Jones, Miles Frazier, and Zalance Heard in the Bayou. Although the Tigers will more than likely need to move some chess pieces around, Chester’s ability to plug and play at multiple positions should make life a little easier on offensive line coach Brad Davis.

LSU's full 2023 signing class

