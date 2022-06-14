Trio of LSU players crack CBS Sports 2023 draft board

The ink is barely dry on the rookie contracts signed by former LSU players who were selected in the 2022 NFL draft, but with the summer underway and a new season creeping up on the horizon, it’s not too early to start taking a look at next year’s draft prospects.

Despite a disappointing season on the field, the Tigers ultimately had 10 players selected this year, and with a number of players poised for potential breakouts, there could be a solid haul from coach Brian Kelly’s first season.

CBS Sports’ Josh Edwards, Ryan Wilson and Chris Trapasso recently released a top-50 big board for the 2023 draft class, and three current LSU players cracked the list. Here’s where each of them stands.

No. 32 - DL Jaquelin Roy

Roy played in all 13 games last season, starting one of them, and he had moderate production with 30 total tackles (six for loss), 1.5 sacks and a forced fumble. However, he could be poised for a big junior season as he will likely start at one of the defensive tackle spots alongside [autotag]Maason Smith[/autotag]. LSU’s defensive line should be a strength this fall, and it could be a showcase for Roy to help his draft stock as the season goes on.

No. 19 - EDGE BJ Ojulari

Ojulari had a nice start to his career as a true freshman in 2020 when he had four sacks in eight games, but he had a big jump as a sophomore last fall. He finished with 54 total tackles and seven sacks. He’ll be the face of one of LSU’s strongest units next fall, and he could be one of the best edge rushers in the league, if not the entire country.

No. 7 - WR Kayshon Boutte

It’s almost scary to think what Boutte could have done in 2021 if given a full season. Despite playing in just six games after a broken ankle ended his season prematurely, he still finished with 509 yards and nine touchdowns. If healthy this fall, he could be one of the most productive receivers in the country, and some see him as the top pass-catcher in the draft. Indeed, that’s where CBS’ draft board has him as he’s the highest-ranked non-quarterback offensive player.

