Trio of local pitchers helping lead Portland Pilots baseball squad

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — When asked if any of their high school baseball programs were necessarily powerhouses in Oregon or Washington, the Portland Pilots starting pitcher trio busts up laughing.

The answer, quite simply, is no.

Cleveland alum Nick Brink, Kelso alum Carter Gaston, and McDaniel alum Sam Stuhr make up the Portland Pilots starting weekend pitcher rotation this year, in that order.

It is highly unique for a Division 1 baseball team in this state to have their weekend starters be entirely local.

“There’s a bit of a chip on our shoulder knowing everyone wants to go to Oregon and Oregon State,” said the youngest of the bunch in the sophomore Gason. “Those are the big names, but we’re a winning program, and we’re continuing to trend up and up each day. It’s just such an honor to be a part of it.”

“One thing I want to be is a role model for the younger kids,” said the eldest, senior Nick Brink. “Show them that maybe if there isn’t quite the talent in the Pacific Northwest, that it’s still possible. You can do what you put your mind to with hard work and making sure you stick to that path and stay disciplined to yourself.”

The trio are easily the best three combined starters in the WCC. That’s not hyperbole. It’s a fact.

Portland is the only school to have all three of their starters appear in the top 15 in the league for ERA and opposing batting average.

Even better, they’re the only school to have all three pitchers in the top 10 for league strikeouts, with Friday starter Nick Brink leading the WCC with 117 and Sunday starter Sam Stuhr in second at 94.

“We have a little phrase on our team that’s just, ‘Belief’ and one of them is belief in your brothers, and, I mean, these guys are pretty easy to believe in. I have no doubt they’re going to succeed every time they go out there,” said the junior Stuhr.

The team has succeeded to the point where their 11-game winning streak that has spanned the entire month of May has earned them a bye in this week’s conference tournament, meaning the three pitchers in this feature could be the three starters to lock up a postseason bid.

“If we win three games in a row, then we win the tournament. We’ve got 1-2-3 right here,” said Brink, motioning down the line. “Having the confidence in each one of us to go out there and give a quality start, we could go win the tournament. Continue the win streak that we’ve had over the past couple of weeks and keep things rolling into what would hopefully be a regional.”

And that would be historic, as the team has not made an NCAA Regional since 1991.

“It’s kind of the year to do it, and I’m just so confident that we will do it,” said Gaston. “I really think we will.”

Portland will play the winner of #4 seeded Gonzaga and #5 seeded Santa Clara on Thursday at 7 PM on ESPN+. You can find the whole bracket here.

