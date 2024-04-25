Trio of Lady Panther standouts nab District 14-4A superlative accolades

Apr. 24—BULLARD — Three members of the Bullard High School Lady Panther soccer squad have received superlative lauds on the All-14-4A team.

Rylie Graul was voted the Defensive Player of the Year, Goalkeeper of the Year went to Ramzee Matejka and Niyah Gee earned Midfielder of the Year honors.

First team award winners from Bullard were: Addy Cummings, Rylie Jo Graul, Landry Bighorse, Mollie Carlile and Paige Barrett.

Anna Sowers, Conleigh Waldrop and Lucy Schultz were second team award winners.

Honorable mention recognition went to the Lady Panthers' Aubrey Kuechle.

Fifteen Lady Panthers excelled in the classroom and were a part of the Academic All-District team.

That group included (in no particular order): Ellie Wildt, Maggie Neel, Alyssa Bryant, Aubrey Kuechle, Landry Bighorse, Ramzee Matejka and Paige Barrett.

In addition, Rylie Graul, Rylie Jo Garner, Mollie Carlile, Anna Sowers, Niyah Gee, Lucy Schultz, Kaydee Meister and. Conleigh Waldrup.

The Lady Panthers finished the regular season with a 22-3 overall record and were the District 14-4A champions.