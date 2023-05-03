Trio of Iowa Hawkeyes labeled best draft picks, hidden gems by former NFL GM

It certainly did not take long for the Iowa Hawkeyes to make their presence known in the 2023 NFL draft. With two players, Lukas Van Ness and Jack Campbell, selected at No. 13 and No. 18 overall, respectively, the run on Hawkeyes was underway.

Soon after those two went off the board, the second day of the NFL draft saw Sam LaPorta hear his name called at No. 34 overall and Riley Moss joined the party as he was selected at No. 83 overall. There was little doubt about how the NFL viewed the pipeline from Iowa and this draft solidified that.

Not only did those four get drafted, but Iowa also has a handful of individuals in safety Kaevon Merriweather, linebacker Seth Benson, and fullback Monte Pottebaum that signed as undrafted free agents and have more than a shot to make the roster.

CBS Sports spoke with former NFL general manager Rick Spielman who oversaw the Minnesota Vikings from 2006-2021. Spielman provided his insight on each team’s best draft pick along with their hidden gem draft pick. Following suit of the rest of the NFL general managers, Spielman wasted no time including the Hawkeyes’ draft picks amongst the group.

Lukas Van Ness, DE

Lukas Van Ness is viewed as the Packers‘ best overall draft pick by Spielman as he is an instant upgrade to their defensive line.

I love Lukas Van Ness. He’s going to give the Packers everything they want, and he’s a multi-position player. Van Ness hasn’t nearly reached how good of a football player he’s going to be as an NFL prospect. He blew out the combine and had a phenomenal Pro Day. Van Ness can play defensive end, you’ve seen him play inside. Green Bay outside linebacker Rashan Gary is coming off a torn ACL and getting a little older. When we talked to him, Van Ness said most teams viewed him as a defensive end. He has a lot of versatility, and he has the highest ceiling among the defensive guys coming out early in this draft. – Spielman, CBS Sports

Sam LaPorta, TE

Spielman views Sam LaPorta with the potential to become the best tight end in a very deep draft class. He has him as the Lions‘ best overall pick.

I think Sam LaPorta may be the best tight end in this class when it’s all said and done. Some people out there think he’s a poor man’s George Kittle. This is a tough, aggressive football player. He loves to block, but he needs to get a little stronger. Underrated pass-catcher and underrated as a weapon after the catch. LaPorta had a great combine, great Pro Day, so he ascended throughout the whole draft process. He didn’t get a lot of passes, caught a lot on out routes since that’s all Iowa’s quarterback could throw there. I think LaPorta is going to be more than just an out route catcher, and I think he’s going to get Jared Goff another weapon, replacing T.J. Hockenson in Detroit. – Spielman, CBS Sports

Riley Moss, CB

Riley Moss is viewed as a starting cornerback in the NFL and has justified that. Ryan Wilson of CBS Sports views him as the Broncos‘ best hidden gem of a draft pick.

Riley Moss ran a 4.45 40-yard dash, but I don’t know if he plays that fast. I would start him at outside corner and see if he can do it. If not, then move him inside. He’s more than smart enough to play safety. At the Senior Bowl, he performed in man coverage as a corner. He’s instinctive, can find the ball in the air, and he’ll come up and hit you when playing the run. – Wilson, CBS Sports

Hawkeyes' draft picks

Lukas Van Ness: No. 13 overall to the Green Bay Packers

Jack Cambell: No. 18 overall to the Detroit Lions

Sam LaPorta: No. 34 overall to the Detroit Lions

Riley Moss: No. 83 overall to the Denver Broncos

Hawkeyes' undrafted free agent signings

Seth Benson: Denver Broncos

Kaevon Merriweather: Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Monte Pottebaum: Pittsburgh Steelers

