Trio of incoming MSU transfers officially start summer classes, join football program

Michigan State has officially welcomed three of their most touted incoming transfers into their football program.

Chris Solari of The Detroit Free Press reported on Monday that tight end Daniel Barker (Illinois), running back Jarek Broussard (Colorado) and offensive lineman Brian Greene (Washington State) have all officially arrived to Michigan State. The three grad transfers have arrived with summer classes beginning this week.

MSU football sees the arrival of its three grad transfers as summer classes begin: TE Daniel Barker (Illinois), RB Jarek Broussard (Colorado) and C/OG Brian Greene (Washington State).

In two years with Colorado, Broussard ran for 1,556 yards and seven touchdowns on 298 carries.

Daniel Barker comes from a fellow Big Ten school in Illinois. In his time with the Fighting Illini, Barker had 64 receptions for 827 yards and 11 touchdowns.

Greene was a two-year starter at Washington State at center, and was an All-Pac-12 Conference Honorable Mention.

All three of these incoming transfers missed spring practice but are expected to contend for starting roles this upcoming season. So it’s great to see each of these three players officially arrive to Michigan State and get started with the Spartans football program.

