Trio of Husker take the mound on Monday night

The Nebraska baseball team experienced a wild Monday night in Major League Baseball, with three former Huskers taking the mound for their respective teams. Matt Waldron, Cade Povich and Spencer Schwellenbach all earned a start on Monday evening.

Matt Waldron led the way on the night in his 16th start this season, pitching 6.0 innings for the San Diego Padres against the Washington Nationals. He finished the night with eight strikeouts while allowing five hits and two runs off 107 pitches.

On the season, Waldron has 84 strikeouts across 89.1 innings and has an ERA of 3.43. He received a no-decision in the Padres win.

Cade Povich started his fourth game for the Baltimore Orioles this season, facing off against the Cleveland Guardians on a late afternoon Monday. Povich pitched 5.2 innings and threw five strikeouts while allowing seven hits and three runs off 92 pitches.

On the season, he’s pitched 21.2 innings, thrown 14 strikeouts, and has an ERA of 4.15. Povich currently has a record of 0-2.

Spencer Schwellenbach earned his fifth start of the season and his second against the Washington Nationals. He pitched 5.0 innings for the Atlanta Braves and threw six strikeouts but allowed eight hits and four runs off 86 pitches.

On the season, Schwellenbach now holds a record of 1-3 on the season. He has thrown 25 strikeouts and has a 5.40 ERA across 26.2 innings.

Story originally appeared on Cornhuskers Wire