Trio of Giants working out at Pinnacle Performance in Georgia

John Fennelly
·1 min read
In this article:
What do NFL players do in the month of February? What they do all year round these days — work out.

Three New York Giants players — offensive tackle Andrew Thomas, and linebackers Azeez Ojulari and Tae Crowder — are all down at Pinnacle Performance in Georgia, “a private, multi-sport facility for athletes striving together to reach the Pinnacle of their Performance.”

The three Giants players, of course, are all alums from the University of Georgia, where they were also teammates. Thomas was the Giants’ top pick in the 2020 NFL draft (fourth overall) and is currently the starting left tackle.

Ojulari was selected in the second round of last year’s draft and set a franchise record for sacks by a rookie with eight.

Crowder, as you may know, was the final player selected in the 2020 NFL draft — a distinction known as ‘Mr. Irrelevant’ — and started six games as a rookie. Last season, Crowder started all 17 games and led the team in total tackles with 130.

