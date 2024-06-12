Trio of Giants receivers injured on Day 1 of minicamp

On the first day of mandatory minicamp, the New York Giants saw three players leave the field with injuries: Darius Slayton, Bryce Ford-Wheaton, and Chase Cota.

Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News reports that Slayton and Ford-Wheaton both walked off the field while Cota was carted off.

Giants’ Wan’Dale Robinson had a good practice today catching passes from Drew Lock, including an early slant for a catch and run TD on Cor’Dale Flott Three Giants WRs sustained some sort of injury and left practice, though: Darius Slayton, Bryce Ford-Wheaton and Chase Cota… — Pat Leonard (@PLeonardNYDN) June 11, 2024

Slayton simply slipped while running a route, so his injury is likely minor and he can return to the field quickly. The Giants recently made adjustments to Slayton’s contract as an incentive to keep him with the team.

Ford-Wheaton signed with the Giants as an undrafted free agent in May 2023. He flashed a bit early on but then suffered a season-ending torn ACL, which he’s currently attempting to work his way back from.

Any player being carted off is concerning. Cota entered the NFL on May 12, 2023, when he signed with the Detroit Lions as an undrafted free agent. Since then he made his way through Kansas City and Houston before signing with the Giants in January.

No one wants to see a player get injured, and no matter what time of year it is, it’s never a good time. The Giants are hopeful all three of these players can return to the field sooner than later.

Story originally appeared on Giants Wire