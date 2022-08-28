Trio of Giants injured in final preseason game

Injuries are a major issue for the New York Giants, and the regular season hasn’t even started. Heading into the final preseason game of 2022 against the New York Jets, The Giants already had 11 players injured.

During the game, an additional three players were injured, leaving the Giants’ depth in shambles ahead of their season opener on September 11th.

The good news is that there are still two weeks until the regular season starts, which gives players time to heal and management to figure out which players can fill in for those who are missing.

Still, some of these injuries sting.

QB Tyrod Taylor

AP Photo/John Minchillo

Taylor is slated to be Daniel Jones’ backup this season and started the game against the New York Jets. Toward the end of the first quarter, Taylor swung out right and took a massive hit from Michael Clemons resulting in a back injury. While he jogged off the field, he went to the medical tent and was later carted to the locker room. Davis Webb was tapped to finish the game.

DT Jayln Holmes

AP Photo/Seth Wenig

Jayln Holmes is a 6-foot-5, 283-pound defensive lineman entering his fifth year in the NFL. He signed as a free agent this offseason and is already making his mark as a Giant. Unfortunately, Holmes was injured in the second quarter of the Giants vs. Jets preseason game and was carted off for a concussion evaluation. He did not return.

TE Daniel Bellinger

AP Photo/John Munson

Bellinger is a rookie who has shone brightly during the offseason and preseason. The 6-foot-5, 253-pound tight end looks to give Daniel Jones an additional receiving option, and his size means he can help block on the line, which the Giants sorely need with the line depth thinning out. Bellinger also sustained a concussion in the second quarter of the Giants vs. Jets preseason game and did not return.

