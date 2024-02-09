Trio of Gaylord football players sign to opposite sides of the NU vs. SVSU rivalry

GAYLORD ― The rise of Gaylord football in the past few years has been pretty well reported.

The Blue Devils went from a one-win team just four short years ago to climbing to heights rarely seen from the 45th parallel city, at least as far as football is concerned; an undefeated regular season, the first conference championship in nearly 20 years and some of the biggest wins in program history, all culminating in a win over their rivals from Petoskey in the MHSAA district championship.

A transformation like that has bonded many of these football players together, but with the final snaps taken and their high school careers all but completed, the Gaylord senior class of 2024 has had to go about finding the next steps of their academic and athletic careers, whether together or separately.

Caleb Aungst, Ty Bensigner and Conner Calano have been playing football together for a long time. For the next four years, they'll be linked again, just on separate sides of one of Michigan's biggest college football rivalries.

Ty Bensinger (top left) and Conner Calano (top right) signed with Northwood while Caleb Aungst (bottom) signed with Saginaw Valley State on Wednesday, Feb. 7.

Bensinger and Calano inked their National Letter of Intents to Northwood University on Wednesday, Feb. 7 while Aungst signed with Saginaw State University, pitting the Gaylord quarterback on the opposite side of one of the Great Lakes Athletic Conference's biggest rivalries as his longtime running back and offensive lineman.

"It's awesome, I've been able to play with (Caleb) since I started playing football in seventh grade," said Calano. "It's going to be tough to play against him, but I'm excited."

"They might think that Axe is going blue, but I'm telling you it's not," said Aungst.

Bensinger was an All-State defensive back in his final season as a Gaylord Blue Devil, finishing with a team-leading four interceptions along with 70 tackles while leading the team in rushing with 1,122 yards and 10 touchdowns. He is also currently the top-ranked 190-pound wrestler in Michigan, in the midst of an undefeated season individually for the dominant Blue Devils' wrestling program.

The journey to Midland started for Bensinger when current Northwood head coach, Dustin Beurer, sparked a relationship with then-sophomore Bensinger. when Beurer was the head coach at Albion. When he took over at Northwood, his interest in Bensinger didn't subside.

"I've gotten really close with Beurer over the years. I mean, he's kind of the first coach to ever reach out to me," said Bensinger. "I had a really good bond with him at Albion so once he started coaching at Northwood, from there he started contacting me more."

Ty Bensinger runs through an opening during Gaylord's 24-21 win over Jackson Lumen Christi on Friday, Oct. 13 in Gaylord, Mich.

That relationship with the coaching staff played a big part in Bensinger's ultimate decision to join his friend and offensive lineman at NU.

Calano, meanwhile, was a late addition to the Northwoord recruiting class after initially committing to Concordia University in Ann Arbor after an all-conference-worthy season on the Big North's best o-line. Much like Bensinger, a close relationship with the Northwood coaching staff and the renowned NU business school helped make the decision.

Oh, and the uniforms.

"I mean, the jerseys are tough," said Calano. "The coaches, the people, there are a lot of good reasons."

On the other side, Aungst had offers from both SVSU and Northwood, but being a Cardinal had been on the back of his mind ever since he started playing high school ball.

"Since freshman year I have been camping there, visiting there and there's just something about the school that was like, 'I want to go here,'" said Aungst. "When I got the opportunity, even though it was a little later than others, I was all in because everything I want is there."

Aungst may play either side of the ball in college after a great 2023 season, completing 44 of his 81 pass attempts for 606 yards, rushing for another 606 yards and 4 touchdowns as well as finishing with 42 tackles on defense.

Caleb Aungst (1) celebrates his interception during Gaylord's 50-6 victory over Alpena on Friday, Sept. 29 in Gaylord, Mich.

Getting Aungst to commit to Northwood and join forces as Timberwolves was once a goal for Bensinger, but now being on opposite sides of an in-state rival like NU vs. SVSU is equally as appealing.

"I obviously wanted to play with Caleb for another four years, but playing with him was fun, playing against him is going to be awesome," said Bensigner.

And, regardless of which side comes out on top the next four years, they'll be sure to have a happy and supporting group of fans back home in Gaylord; maybe none bigger than head coach DJ Szymoniak as he watches yet another group accomplish their dreams of playing at the next level. He hopes their success can help motivate the younger generations with similar goals that will take their place in the coming years.

"It is amazing to see it. We've gotten to watch these kids' journies, they set goals when they were younger and this is what they wanted to do, to play at the collegiate level," said Szymoniak. "Just to watch the younger kids see the hard work that they put in, understanding that academics come first and that you can go to Gaylord High and play at the next level. You just have to put the work in"

