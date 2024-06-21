A Trio of Fort Scott Community College Softball Players Announced Commitments to Division II Programs

FORT SCOTT, KS — After an impressive season that resulted in Fort Scott Community College punching their ticket to the NJCAA Division II softball Championships in South Carolina, a trio of their players are now set to continue their playing careers at the next level.

Caroline Wilhelm — Committed to Arkansas Tech University

I’m coming back to my home state!! Beyond excited for this next chapter!! Let’s go Golden Suns☀️💚💛 @ATUSoftball



Forever grateful for @FSCCSBHounds and most importantly Coach Kae Lani Bryan and Coach Katy Taylor!!@coachcan23 @Coachkbryan @ChazWrightTV @KODESports pic.twitter.com/a0OMe6lP2p — Caroline Wilhelm (@CarolineWilhe16) May 31, 2024

Fort Scott Utility player Caroline Wilhelm announced she will be taking her talents to Division II program Arkansas Tech University.

Wilhelm had a big season for the Greyhounds hitting with a .436 batting average, 14 home runs and 61 RBI’s.

She played in 58 games and scored 45 runs to go with 17 stolen bases.

Wilhelm will have junior eligibility when she steps on campus.

Natalia Sewell — Committed to Missouri Southern State University

Welcome to the Lion family, NaTalia! 🥎 pic.twitter.com/RCwfQM83pS — MSSU Softball (@MSSUSoftball) June 5, 2024

Fort Scott Left-Handed Pitcher Natalia Sewell announced her commitment to Missouri Southern State University to provide a big boost to MSSU’s pitching staff.

Sewell appeared in 38 games for Fort Scott where she put up a 23-8 overall record in the circle.

In 183.1 innings pitched, she had 217 strikeouts to go along with a 2.06 ERA and a WHIP of 1.11.

Sewell was recently named a 2024 NJCAA Division II Second Team All-American selection for Pitcher.

Marisela Landa — Committed to Fort Hays State University

I’m very blessed and excited for the next chapter in my life💛🤍#rolltiges https://t.co/LPAYB9s8wZ — Marisela Landa (@Mari_landa33) June 14, 2024

Finally, Fort Scott First Baseman Marisela Landa announces she will join the MIAA and play for Fort Hays State University next season.

Landa had a big season at the plate going for 14 homers and 47 RBI’s while hitting with a .425 batting average and on-base percentage of .481.

Landa also impressed in the field sporting a .976 fielding percentage.

