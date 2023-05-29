Trio of former Oklahoma offensive linemen among PFF’s top 32 for 2023 at offensive tackle

Oklahoma’s track record over the last 15 years with the offensive line in the NFL is only matched by Notre Dame and Wisconsin. However, right now, when it comes to offensive tackle, no school is doing it better than the Sooners.

Pro Football Focus continued their rankings of the best 32 players at each position ahead of the 2023 season, and when looking at offensive tackle, Oklahoma has the top two.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Trent Williams and Lane Johnson slot in at No. 1 and 2 in PFF’s offensive tackle rankings, and it’s hard to argue with either. No tackle has been as dominant and consistent as Trent Williams, who, at 34, is comfortably one of the league’s best players regardless of position.

Here is what the curator of the list, Gordon McGuinness, had to say about Trent at the top spot.

Williams has been with the 49ers for three seasons now and has finished all three with the highest PFF grade among offensive tackles. From 526 pass-blocking snaps in the regular season and playoffs last season, he allowed 19 total pressures, just three of which were hits or sacks. – McGuinness, PFF

Williams’ consistency at left tackle has helped propel San Francisco’s offense in new ways. Trent’s ability to win against any opposition makes it much easier for head coach and play caller Kyle Shanahan to orchestrate his dynamic offense.

Advertisement

Elsewhere in the NFC, Lane Johnson holds down the right tackle spot for the defending NFC champs, the Philadelphia Eagles. Johnson came to Oklahoma as a quarterback and tight end. He switched briefly to defensive end before ending up on the offensive line. That switch changed his career. Since then, he’s been magnificent at right tackle.

Johnson dealt with injuries throughout the 2022 season but still put together his best season in pass protection since entering the NFL. His 90.1 PFF pass-blocking grade trailed only Laremy Tunsil at the position, with Johnson not allowing a single sack or hit through the regular season and playoffs. – McGuinness, PFF

Johnson has the responsibility of protecting former Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts and Johnson held it down all last season. He didn’t give up a single sack or quarterback hit in 2022. Johnson also thrives as a physical and dominant force in the running game which is a significant part of the Eagles’ offensive attack.

Oklahoma’s list of talented offensive tackles does not end there. Orlando Brown also slots in on the list at No. 14.

Advertisement

Brown has developed into a high-floor NFL player, with his PFF grade sitting between 73.0 and 78.0 in each of the past four seasons. Five seasons into his NFL career, it’s fair to wonder if he’ll ever be a top-10 tackle. But at the very worst, he is a more-than-capable starting player on the left side.

Brown was a starter on the Chiefs team that won the Super Bowl last year and is a four-time Pro Bowler. He’s plenty been a really good player for the Ravens and Chiefs and now moves from protecting Patrick Mahomes to protecting Joe Burrow in Cincinnati. He signed a four-year, $64 million deal this offseason to head north to Ohio.

More Football!

Pair of former Sooner RBs included in PFF's top 32 in the NFL ahead of 2023 Jalil Farooq is part of what makes Oklahoma's offense one of the best in the Big 12 for 2023 How does the Big 12 stack up in ESPN's post-spring SP+ rankings? Oklahoma Sooners offer Utah State transfer DL Phillip Paea Sooners predicted to land 3-star linebacker Easton Baker

Advertisement

Contact/Follow us @SoonersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Oklahoma news, notes, and opinions. You can also follow Bryant on Twitter @thatmanbryant.

Story originally appeared on Sooners Wire