Trio of former LSU Tigers could play final game with current teams this weekend

The NFL playoffs head into championship weekend with four teams vying for a spot in the Super Bowl. A total of nine former LSU Tigers are among those teams and according to Nate Davis of USA TODAY Sports, three could be playing their final game with their current teams.

In the AFC game featuring the Kansas City Chiefs and Cincinnati Bengals, we have standout safety Tyrann Mathieu.

The three-time All-Pro’s arrival in Kansas City coincided with the Chiefs’ rise from contender to juggernaut. And the Honey Badger’s value was never more apparent than in last weekend’s divisional-round matchup with Buffalo, his absence due to a concussion making it easier for Bills QB Josh Allen to shred the K.C. secondary. Mathieu turns 30 in May, and the team has expressed a desire to keep him – but age and money could render him the classic case of an NFL star forced to move on before he’s ready.

Mathieu is in the final year of the three-year deal he signed with the Chiefs. Even if Kansas City decides to move on from their talented swiss army knife on defense, Mathieu should have plenty of suitors in the NFL free agency. I doubt we have seen the last of the “Honey Badger.”

Next, we look at the NFC title game

The NFC title game features the Los Angeles Rams and the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday. This game features a pair of former LSU Tigers and both will be wearing blue and gold.

Andrew Whitworth could be suiting up for the final time in his NFL career when they face off with the Niners for the third time this year.

He’s one of the game’s best bodyguards, allowing just one sack in 2021, and has a shot to wind up in Canton. Whitworth is also 40, has taken a pounding – the knee injury he suffered in the wild-card win shelved him in the divisional round – and is in a year-to-year mode. Whitworth is due to make about $14 million in 2022, however the Rams can save that money by moving on – and might need to given starting C Brian Allen, RG Austin Corbett and OL Joseph Noteboom, who played capably in Whitworth’s stead last Sunday in Tampa, all need new contracts in 2022.

Whitworth is one of those players who wouldn’t surprise me to see him return for another year or to hang it up. Not many players play north of age 40 in the NFL. Especially at a position as physically demanding as a left tackle. The former BCS national champion has never won a Super Bowl. The Rams made it in 2018 but fell short against the New England Patriots. If they were able to win it this year, that might be another reason for Whitworth to move on after the season. We will see how it all shakes out against their NFC rivals on Sunday.

Finally, the flashy wide receiver

There has been a lot of movement with Odell Beckham Jr since he has entered the league. After being drafted by the New York Giants he has since been traded to the Cleveland Browns and then released. OBJ landed in a good spot with the Rams, the day after he signed they lost Robert Woods to an ACL tear. Beckham has shown his worth ever since.

He’s fit in awfully well with his new team, snaring six TD catches in 10 games, playoffs included. But given the big picture, which includes the expected return of starting WR Robert Woods (torn ACL) next season, reasonable to expect that OBJ is headed back to the free agent pool.

In the seven games since joining the Rams, Beckham has racked up 305 receiving yards and five touchdowns. In the playoffs, he has shown his worth there as well. Given the “headache” that Beckham is painted as, he seems to be changing the narrative in LA. Looking at the Browns, perhaps it wasn’t him but a bad culture in Cleveland.

Provided that Beckham becomes a free agent at the end of the season, there could be plenty of teams lining up to talk to him.