Trio of former Hawkeyes in CBS Sports’ top 100 NFL players of 2023

A program that used to be slightly under the radar for NFL talent has firmly thrust itself into the upper echelon of producing players who can jump to the next level and succeed. The Iowa Hawkeyes are that program, exemplified by the production their former players are having in the NFL.

The Hawkeyes boast three former players currently sitting in CBS Sports’ top 100 players of 2023. For a school that isn’t necessarily viewed on the same level as some SEC programs or what is considered the upper class of the Big Ten, Iowa still pumps out talent.

Not only do these three players on the list show that the two first round draft picks, Lukas Van Ness and Jack Campbell, show the attraction NFL teams have to Iowa talent. Along with those two, the NFL nabbed Sam LaPorta and Riley Moss in the second and third rounds, respectively.

Let’s take a look at the former Hawkeyes cracking the top 100 and who could be some that find their way on this list soon.

Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

George Kittle has morphed himself into a matchup nightmare and a true monster at the tight end position in the NFL. Kittle is fast enough to outrun linebackers, strong enough to block one-on-one in the run game, and brings an incredibly high football IQ to boot. He is the piece that can make the San Francisco 49ers offense go.

He was limited to 15 games in 2022, but he still had a career-high 11 touchdown receptions on his 60 catches. When he’s healthy, he’s the second-best tight end in the league. – Pete Prisco, CBS Sports

Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Tristan Wirfs cut his teeth in the NFL spending time protecting the GOAT, Tom Brady. That experience is invaluable for Wirfs as he continues forward in his career with a new quarterback and new position in his immediate future with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

He has been one of the best right tackles since entering the league in 2020. Now he will be moving to the left side, which shouldn’t be a problem for this talented player. – Prisco, CBS Sports

Everything you need to know about how good Micah Hyde is can be based on the simple fact that although he saw very limited time in 2022, he still cracks this list and is firmly inside the top 100 players in the NFL going into 2023. He is a key cog in the Buffalo Bills’ secondary.

He was limited to two games last season, which really impacted the Buffalo defense. He is such a smart, active player when he’s on the field. He is 32, so age is a concern. – Prisco, CBS Sports

What Hawkeyes can crack the top 100 next?

(Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)

It is only a matter of time before more Hawkeyes join this list. There are a few that are on the cusp and have situations setting them up for success.

First off, Tyler Linderbaum could be considered a snub of this list. The Baltimore Ravens center has already proven to be among the best centers in the league. That may be the issue, though. The center is not as highly valued of a position as some others.

Sam LaPorta has the most immediate path to cracking the top 100 players. He was drafted by the Detroit Lions and is expected to contribute immediately. With their need for tight end production and an experienced quarterback in Jared Goff, LaPorta could see success very early on.

We have another rookie in Lukas Van Ness of the Green Bay Packers. His path may not be as easy due to a position of extreme depth and talent across the NFL. What does make Van Ness an appealing option to crack the top 100 soon is his versatility to play any spot across the defensive line.

Jack Campbell, Lions, and Riley Moss, Denver Broncos, have a case to be made but their path to the top 100 could take a little time. Middle linebackers are often viewed like centers, the positional value is lower, even though Campbell should produce in every way asked of him. Moss has the athletic ability to play corner in the NFL, he will simply need reps and the opportunity to shine.

More football

