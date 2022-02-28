Trio of Florida Defensive Backs Receive Offers from Arkansas

There is no offseason in college football, especially if you want to be one of the best programs in the nation.

Newly named cornerbacks coach Dominique Bowman paid a visit to the Sunshine State last week and handed offers out to three defensive backs.

Here is a breakdown of the offers:

2023 DB Cameron Upshaw Jr.

The first to announce his offer last week was defensive back Cameron Upshaw Jr. from Gadsden County High School in Havana, Fla.

Upshaw tweeted that his conversation went well with newly hired defensive backs coach Dominique Bowman, and ended with an offer.

Upshaw is ranked as a three-star safety according to 247sports, and is the 60th best player from the state of Florida in his class. Arkansas joins South Carolina and Mississippi State as programs from the Southeastern Conference to offer Upshaw. He recently tweeted that Michigan State offered him a scholarship a day after Arkansas made an offer.

2024 DB Jaylen Heyward

Dominique Bowman struck again in the Sunshine State by offering 2024 athlete Jaylen Heyward from Rockledge High School.

Being that he has two more seasons of high school football to play, he has not received a ranking yet according to 247sports. However, his 10th grade campaign caught the eye of Arkansas. In his first full season as a varsity player, Heyward recorded 35 tackles and three interceptions. He even rushed for 80 yards on ten carries and scored a touchdown on offense.

Heyward has received a number of offers, with Arkansas, Florida State, Georgia Tech, Houston, Mississippi State, and West Virginia being the heavy hitters.

2024 DB Kensley Faustin

The most recent Floridian to receive an offer from the Razorbacks is 2024 safety Kensley Faustin, who got the news Sunday afternoon.

Faustin had a fabulous 10th grade season for Palmetto Ridge High School in Naples, Fla. As a two-way player, Faustin made 75 tackles, picked off three passes, and forced four fumbles. He also reeled in 14 catches for 276 yards and four touchdowns on offense.

Currently, six schools have offered Faustin. Joining Arkansas in his offer list is Missouri, Georgia Tech, Illinois, Louisville, and South Florida.

