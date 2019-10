(STATS) - Three FCS programs have future dates with Louisiana Tech, the Conference USA program announced Wednesday.

Louisiana Tech will host Prairie View A&M on Sept. 19, 2020, Southeastern Louisiana on Sept. 11, 2021 and Stephen F. Austin on Sept. 10, 2022, all at Joe Aillet Stadium in Ruston.

Prairie View's matchup is a first between the schools. Louisiana Tech will face Southeastern Louisiana for the 38th time and Stephen F. Austin for the sixth time.