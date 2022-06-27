Trio of experts submit predictions for 5-star OT Kadyn Proctor to commit to Iowa Hawkeyes

It was already a great weekend for Iowa. After hosting its biggest recruiting weekend of the year, the Hawkeyes picked up a commitment from four-star offensive tackle Trevor Lauck out of Roncalli High School in Indianapolis, Ind.

Lauck represents the third offensive line commit in Iowa’s 2023 class, joining three-star interior offensive lineman Leighton Jones of Brownsburg High School in Indiana and three-star offensive tackle Cannon Leonard of Iroquois West High School in Illinois.

Of course, one of the biggest names in attendance in Iowa City this past weekend was five-star, in-state offensive tackle Kadyn Proctor of Southeast Polk High School. Proctor narrowed his list of potential college choices to Iowa and Alabama a little more than a week ago and added the official visit to the Hawkeyes.

Now more than ever, it seems like just a matter of time before Proctor announces a commitment to Iowa. In the past two days, three more recruiting experts submitted predictions for the 6-foot-7, 330 pound offensive tackle to choose the Hawkeyes.

247Sports’ David Eickholt of HawkeyeInsider joined his colleagues, Parker Thune and Sean Bock, in projecting Proctor to Iowa with a crystal ball prediction yesterday afternoon.

Rivals’ Clint Cosgrove put in a FutureCast for Proctor to the Hawkeyes yesterday afternoon and Josh McCuistion did as well this morning. That pair joins HawkeyeReport publisher Tom Kakert as Rivals experts that are projecting Proctor to Iowa.

If this indeed winds up being the case, the pieces are beginning to fall into place for a historic offensive line class for the Hawkeyes.

According to ESPN, Proctor is a five-star recruit the nation’s No. 6 player overall in the 2023 class, the No. 2 offensive tackle and the top player from Iowa. Rivals also lists Proctor as a five-star prospect, the country’s No. 14 player nationally, the No. 1 offensive tackle and the No. 1 player from Iowa.

247Sports and On3 both have Proctor rated as a four-star recruit. According to 247Sports, the Southeast Polk product is the nation’s No. 7 player overall, the No. 1 offensive tackle and the No. 1 player from Iowa. Meanwhile, On3 ranks Proctor as the No. 31 player nationally, the No. 4 offensive tackle and the top player from Iowa.

Story continues

The 247Sports composite rankings and the On3 consensus rankings both have Proctor as a five-star recruit. In the 247Sports composite, Proctor is the No. 10 player nationally, the No. 2 offensive tackle and the top player from Iowa. In the On3 consensus rankings, Proctor checks in as the country’s No. 5 player nationally, the No. 1 offensive tackle and the No. 1 player from Iowa.

Included below is a look at some of Proctor’s junior season Hudl tape from Southeast Polk as well as a glimpse at his full recruiting profile and Iowa’s current set of 2023 commits.

Kadyn Proctor's recruiting profile

Stars Overall State Position 247 4 7 1 1 Rivals 5 14 1 1 ESPN 5 6 1 2 On3 Recruiting 4 31 1 4 247 Composite 5 10 1 2

Vitals

Hometown Des Moines, Iowa Projected Position OT Height 6-7 Weight 330 Class 2023

Recruitment

Offered on Sept. 9, 2020

Visited on June 24

Other notable offers

Alabama

Arkansas

Auburn

Florida

Florida State

Georgia

Iowa State

LSU

Miami

Michigan

Michigan State

Minnesota

Nebraska

Notre Dame

Ohio State

Oklahoma

Oregon

Penn State

Tennessee

Texas

Texas A&M

USC

Crystal ball

2023 Iowa commits

[listicle id=989]

Twitter

[listicle id=5324]

Contact/Follow us @HawkeyesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Iowa news, notes, and opinions.

Follow Josh on Twitter: @JoshOnREF

Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.

1

1