Trio of Elma Eagles to play in college

Jun. 17—Three Elma High School seniors signed Letters of Intent to play at the collegiate level in the fall.

Carter Studer, the Eagles starting quarterback and one of the aces of Elma baseball's pitching staff, has signed to play both baseball and football at Linfield University in McMinnville, Oregon.

Eagles starting first baseman and pitcher Grant Vessey has signed to play baseball at Northland College in Ashland, Wisconsin.

Elma softball starting first baseman Callie Galligan signed on to play for the University of Providence in Great Falls, Montana.