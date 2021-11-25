Trio of Cowboys assistant coaches out due to COVID-19

The Dallas Cowboys will be shorthanded in the receiver department for their Thanksgiving game with the Las Vegas Raiders. They also will be missing 3 assistant coaches.

Jay Glazer of FOX Sports reported Thursday Joe Philbin and two other assistants to Mike McCarthy will miss the game after testing positive for COVID-19.

Dallas will also be without wide receivers CeeDee Lamb (concussion) and Amari Cooper (COVID).