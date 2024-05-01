Trio of Colts selections make ESPN’s list of 100 best draft picks

With the NFL draft in the rearview mirror, Matt Miller of ESPN put together a list of his top 100 selections, in which three Colts’ draft picks were listed.

These rankings from Miller were not intended to identify the top 100 players who were drafted, but rather he factored in the value of the selection, the prospect’s fit, and how that player helps address team needs.

Here is a closer look at the three Colts’ prospects who made Miller’s list, including what he liked about the selections and how each player can impact the Colts in 2024.

7. Adonai Mitchell, WR, Texas

What Miller had to say: “He’s exactly what the team needed to pair with Michael Pittman Jr. and Josh Downs. His speed, size and ball skills will make him an ideal vertical target to open up the Indianapolis offense.”

Breakdown: Mitchell will provide the Colts’ offense with the needed juice, both as a vertical target and, as Miller mentions, but his skill as a route runner will allow him to make an impact at all three levels of the field. Mitchell has true No. 1 wide receiver potential.

23. Laiatu Latu, Edge, UCLA

What Miller had to say: “Colts GM Chris Ballard got the most pro-ready pass-rusher in the class. Latu has expert-level hand usage and always has a plan for getting after the quarterback. The Colts were clearly comfortable with the neck injury and surgery that Latu had while at Washington (before a transfer to UCLA), as the team made him the first defensive player off the board.”

Breakdown: Latu comes to the NFL already with an array of pass rush moves established. For two seasons at UCLA, he was one of the most disruptive pass rushers in the country and was considered by many the top defensive prospect in this year’s draft. Latu will immediately bolster a pass rush unit that has to be more consistent in 2024.

57. Tanor Bortolini, IOL, Wisconsin

What Miller had to say: “Center Ryan Kelly has been a tremendous player for the Colts since being selected in the first round of the 2016 draft. But he’s set to turn 31 before next season, and having a backup with future starter ability at such a key position is savvy drafting. Bortolini has elite agility and short-area explosion. He may see time at guard before sliding back to center.”

Breakdown: Athleticism, starting experience, and positional versatility are what Bortolini brings to the Colts. As long as everyone stays healthy, 2024 will likely be more of a developmental year for him as he provides depth at all three interior positions. However, looking ahead to 2025, Will Fries and Ryan Kelly are both set to become free agents.

Story originally appeared on Colts Wire