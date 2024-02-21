Trio of Cincinnati transfers switch sides to rival UCF

Like many midwesterners who visit Florida for the first time, Deshawn Pace wasn’t sure what to expect weather-wise. The Ohio native had spent the past few months nestled in the throes of a typical winter where temperatures can drop in the single digits.

“When I hopped off the plane, it was 76 degrees,” said Pace, who thought about bringing his winter coat. “[I thought], ‘Man, I’m going to Florida,’ so I left that coat at home.”

Pace’s dream has always been to move to Florida, which became a reality when he transferred from Cincinnati to UCF last month. The 6-foot-2, 212 defensive back wasn’t alone in his move from the Queen City as Bearcats teammates Myles Montgomery and Bryon Threats also landed with the Knights.

For Threats, who also grew up in Ohio, the decision came down to fit.

“I like the vibe out here. It’s really cool,” said the senior safety. “It was about finding somewhere I think was most comfortable for me.”

Montgomery, a redshirt junior running back, wanted to play closer to Jacksonville.

“I’ve been missing home,” said Montgomery, who played at Fletcher High School in Neptune Beach. “There’s no greater feeling than playing for your home state. So I’m happy to be back home.”

The trio is well-versed in these new surroundings. They played against UCF for several seasons, first as members of the American Athletic Conference and then as newcomers in the Big 12 last season.

“We played them three years — back-to-back-to-back — so we saw them a lot,” said Threats. “Being a defensive guy, I got to play against Coach [Gus] Malzahn’s offense a lot.”

Added Pace: “I knew the Bounce House had a great atmosphere and fans were into the game, which I liked, so this is my home now.”

Did the Bearcats see the Knights as rivals?

“Every time we had a game on the schedule with UCF, we were like, ‘Boom, that’s the game we want,’” said Pace.

“I always thought UCF was the rivalry,” said Threats. “Miami [Ohio] was the rivalry, but I always liked the game when UCF played. The intensity was to the max and it was crazy.”

Montgomery believes the rivalry really started on Oct. 4, 2019, when Cincinnati cornerback Ahmad Gardner intercepted UCF quarterback Dillon Gabriel and returned it 16 yards for a go-ahead touchdown as the Bearcats upset the visiting Knights, 27-24.

“We beat them and we were talking a lot of trash and then they beat us,” said Montgomery. “That’s what I think is the origin of it, but I honestly don’t know.”

Rivalry aside, the three were among 15 transfers to join the program in the offseason.

Pace earned All-Big 12 honorable mention last season after leading Cincinnati in tackles (80), tackles for loss (11) and quarterback hurries (6). He also had 1.5 sacks with 6 pass breakups, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery.

“We felt like he was one of their best players over the last couple of years,” said Malzahn. “He’s an impact player, a big-time cover guy, a big-time tackler and a true football player, so we zeroed in on him.”

Pace’s versatility makes him an attractive option for the Knights.

He’s split time at defensive end, linebacker, safety and cornerback. UCF’s coaches have told him he’ll start at weak-side linebacker but will move to safety in the team’s nickel packages.

“I can play anywhere the coach tells me to play,” he said. “You need a job done. You tell me what it is, I’m going to get it. I can play in the backend, I can play in the second level, I can rush the quarterback. You tell me what to do and I will get it done.”

The 5-10, 195-pound Threats was the Bearcats’ second-leading tackler behind Pace with 57. He also had a team-high 2 interceptions and 6 pass breakups last season. In 31 career games, Threats had 123 tackles, 4 interceptions and 9 pass breakups.

“He’s a physical, real explosive guy,” said Malzahn. “Playing over the last two years, he’s always stood out to me and has a chance to be an impact player for us.”

“I like being a fitter,” added Threats. “Wherever coach needs me to go, I’m like one of those enforcers on the field. I like to be in a mix of everything wherever the ball is.”

Montgomery was the first of the three players to enter the transfer portal.

He was third on the team in rushing yards (428), rushing attempts (66) and rushing touchdowns (3), sharing time with Corey Kiner and Ryan Montgomery. His 23 missed tackles forced was second to Kiner’s 53.

According to Pro Football Focus, Montgomery was the highest-graded offensive player on the Cincinnati roster at 84.6.

“He’s a big, strong guy and will be great for our running back room,” said Malzahn.

UCF has finished among the top teams in the country in rushing offense since Malzahn’s arrival in 2021, something not lost on Montgomery.

“If you want to be a running back at the next level, this is the offense for you,” he said. “They don’t just say they run the ball; there are numbers to back it up. Do you want to run the ball? Do you want to be a running back? Come here. It made it a lot easier and very appealing.”

One thing that has made the transition easier for the three players has been familiarity.

“It makes the general process a little bit easier,” said Montgomery. “You know people around you and it’s not like you have got to make a whole bunch of new friends.”

“It’s made me more comfortable,” said Pace. “I’ve never been outside of Ohio. So me coming here is new with new faces, people, a new area and scenery, so I’m going to have to get used to it.”

