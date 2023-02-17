Trio of Bulldogs go in first round of Todd McShay’s latest mock draft

Three Georgia Bulldogs are projected to go in the first round of the 2023 NFL draft, per ESPN’s Todd McShay. Georgia has several players that could be selected in the first round.

Right now, Georgia tight end Darnell Washington, defensive tackle Jalen Carter, defensive end Nolan Smith, left tackle Broderick Jones, and cornerback Kelee Ringo all have a shot to go in the first round. Jalen Carter is pretty much a lock to be an early first round pick. The other four Georgia Bulldogs mentioned above all have a chance to impress NFL draft scouts with an impressive combine performance.

15 NFL draft prospects were selected from Georgia in 2022. Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

(No. 4) Chicago Bears: Georgia defensive tackle Jalen Carter

McShay projects that the Chicago Bears will trade out the the No. 1 pick, but he still believes that the Bears will select defensive tackle Jalen Carter. This makes sense for the Bears, who will likely get a lot of offers to trade the top pick, since they already have quarterback Justin Fields.

(No. 13) New York Jets: Georgia offensive tackle Broderick Jones

Jones rarely allowed pressures throughout his career at Georgia. Jones rarely started before his junior season, but the former five-star recruit has a ton of talent and is very mobile for an offensive tackle. Jones could solidify New York’s offensive line, which needs some youth and talent.

(No. 18) Detroit Lions: Georgia cornerback Kelee Ringo

Ringo’s talent will not be questioned. The former five-star recruit is not considered a lock to be a first round pick at this point in the process. The Lions need another cornerback and to improve defensively. Ringo provides a physical presence in the secondary and will look to become more of a technician at the cornerback position in the NFL.

