Trio of Browns draft picks get praise from college coaches

The Cleveland Browns made nine selections in the 2022 NFL draft. While not all nine players will make the team this season, the Browns brought in talent and competition for a roster they hope is good enough to make the Super Bowl.

While Martin Emerson was the team’s top pick and selecting kicker Cade York in the fourth round will get a lot of attention, it is possible that other rookies could make the biggest splash.

Cleveland trading down twice wasn’t what fans wanted to see but those trades gave Andrew Berry ‘more bites from the apple’ and the rookie class more players that can make impacts.

A new Insider piece on ESPN (subscriber, $) talked to 25 college coaches, head coaches and coordinators, about this year’s draft. Among the players singled out were three of the Browns selections:

WR David Bell

Not surprisingly, Bell was discussed based on his college production and limited testing at the NFL combine:

“David Bell is a long-term NFL guy,” a Big Ten coach said. “I know he didn’t test well, but I could care less. He catches everything. He just gets open. I know he’s not fast or this or that. He is really, really good.” Added another Big Ten coach: “He’s a possession guy who will be really good in the league.”

With Jarvis Landry still a free agent, Bell has a chance to compete to start as the team’s primary slot receiver. His college production was impressive enough that betting on him at the next level makes sense.

DT Perrion Winfrey

In a lot of ways, Winfrey was the talk of Cleveland’s draft after his media availability. He is very active on social media and showed off his work in the gym shortly after getting drafted.

Along with a few of his teammates at Oklahoma, Winfrey was recognized for his ability to be “dominant when he wants to turn it on.”

Given the passion we’ve seen already, sounds like Winfrey plans to “turn it on” for the Browns. If not, his friend and new teammate Greg Newsome II might have to give him an extra push.

Story continues

DE Isaiah Thomas

Another Oklahoma star, Thomas being listed here is interesting given that he was selected in the seventh round. Seventh-round picks are seen as lottery tickets that are more likely to get cut in year one or two than to have a lengthy career. A college coach that faced him in the Big 12 thinks otherwise for Thomas:

Oklahoma end Isaiah Thomas (Cleveland) — “A guy that will play for a while,” a Big 12 coach said

Along with Donovan Peoples-Jones and Demetric Felton, if Thomas lives up to that billing, Berry would have found another diamond in the rough late in the draft.

1

1