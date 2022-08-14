Trio of Boston Celtics included in new NBA clip of 2021-22’s best handles

The Boston Celtics have some players on their roster with some pretty good handles, good enough to get three of their stars featured in a new video released by the NBA highlighting the best examples of elite basketball control in the recent 2021-22 season.

And you might be surprised by the inclusion of one of the trio of Celtics players given all the flack he got from fans for his loose handle in the postseason, a one Jaylen Brown. Alongside Boston’s Marcus Smart and Jayson Tatum, the Georgia native is featured prominently in the clip showing off the best handles in action from last season.

To see a little NBA action featuring the best of Boston dribbling the ball among other elite handlers, check out the clip embedded below while we wait for the return of preseason later this fall.

Check out the Celtics Lab podcast on:

Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/3zBKQY6

Spotify: https://spoti.fi/3GfUPFi

Related

The Boston Celtics have an astounding array of lineups they can deploy in 2022-23 Boston Celtics reportedly sign former No. 16 pick Denzel Valentine to camp deal Celtics assistant Joe Mazzulla talks about being on Danny Ainge's shortlist of candidates to coach the Jazz Boston Celtics big man Al Horford just outside top 10 power forwards for 2022-23 in new assessment Who does Boston Celtics forward Grant Williams most like to play in the NBA? Celtics Lab 135: Diving into the seemingly endless combinations of lineups Boston could use in 2022-23

List

Boston Celtics big man cracks NBA's top 10 center trade targets for 2022-23 season in new HoopsHype analysis

List

Boston Celtics big man checks in at No. 19 center in the NBA for 2022-23 in new analysis

List

Boston Celtics forward Grant Williams shares what he is working on this offseason

List

Celtics star swingman Jayson Tatum rated top small forward trade target by HoopsHype

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire