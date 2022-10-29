Trio of Big 12 talent projected in round 1 of latest NFL mock draft

On this Saturday during the bye week for the Texas Longhorns, we are checking in on NFL draft projections. More importantly, where is current running back Bijan Robinson projected to land?

The Longhorns haven’t had a first-round selection since Malcom Brown was selected No. 32 overall by the New England Patriots. Since that time Connor Williams (No. 50 overall) and Sam Cosmi (No. 51 overall) are the highest-picked Texas Longhorns since that time.

Bijan Robinson gives the team an opportunity to dip back into the first round for the first time in seven years.

Longhorns Wire breaks down each of the six Big 12 players to land in the latest NFL mock from Draft Wire.

Quentin Johnston, TCU

No. 8 Overall (Jacksonville Jaguars)

What Draft Wire says…

The Jags double-dipped on defense in the first round this year, but next year’s top pick needs to be spent helping Trevor Lawrence on the other side of the ball. Johnston has the size, athleticism, physicality and ball skills to be the top receiver off the board, and would immediately be Lawrence’s new favorite target.

Johnston is a huge target standing in at 6’4″. He was among the best last season in the Big 12 and he is having another big season with 574 yards and three touchdowns. It would be shocking to see him going in the top 10 selections.

Tyree Wilson, Texas Tech

No. 22 Overall (Baltimore Ravens)

What Draft Wire Says…

The Ravens landed one stud edge rusher recently in Odafe Oweh, but they need a long-term plan beyond aging veterans like Justin Houston and Jason Pierre-Paul. Wilson’s massive frame, length and athleticism give him limitless potential at the next level.

Texas Tech isn’t exactly known for playing good defense but new defensive coordinator Tim DeRuyter has Wilson soaring after his MVP effort in the Liberty Bowl last season against Mississippi State. This year Wilson has 41 tackles, 9.5 TFLs, 6.5 sacks, and a team-leading 35 quarterback pressures.

Bijan Robinson, Texas

No. 30 Overall (Buffalo Bills)

What Draft Wire Says…

Safety is a possibility here depending on what happens in free agency, but the Bills might not be able to resist adding another dynamic weapon to their offense. Robinson might be a top-10 overall talent in this draft, but he could end up falling this far, and land in the perfect place to make a massive, immediate impact.

No question that Bijan Robinson is one of the best running backs in the country and this draft class. While some scream that running backs don’t matter, Robinson is the type of player that will make a huge impact running the ball as well as being a receiver. He leads the nation with 65 missed tackles forced and has the most yards after contact (661) of any Power Five backs.

Anton Harrison, Oklahoma

No. 48 Overall (Indianapolis Colts)

Regardless of who is the quarterback in 2023 for the Colts they need to address the offensive line. It would make perfect sense for the team to go after Oklahoma offensive tackle Anton Harrison in this spot. Perhaps the Sooner could be protecting former Texas QB Sam Ehlinger in the future.

Siaki Ika, Baylor

No. 57 Overall (Dallas Cowboys)

The Cowboys need help on the interior of the defensive line and Ika could be a priority target for the team. He would join other Big 12 defenders Neville Gallimore (Oklahoma) and Dorance Armstrong (Kansas) on the defensive line.

Felix Anudike-Uzomah, Kansas State

No. 58 Overall (New York Jets)

Anudike-Uzomah is one of the best pass rushers that the Big 12 has to offer and landing in New York would be a good spot, led by head coach Robert Saleh. The Jets are proving to be a good young team and Anudike-Uzomah can add to that defensive front.

