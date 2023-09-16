Trio of Bartlesville-area high school football teams cash in with Week 3 wins

When Kylee Sweeney took charge in 2016 of the Barnsdall High School football program, he didn't exactly have to wrestle to the front of the line of Panther head coaching candidates.

From 2004 through 2015, the Barnsdall team had posted a cumulative 30-87 win-loss record.

Since the arrival of Sweeney, the Panthers are 50-31 after with Friday's surprising 54-7 downing of Wesleyan Christian School his 50th career win.

Barnsdall was one of three area teams to recorded lopsided wins this weekend.

Dewey's Bryce Sicker slaps Miami's Dillon Blundell out of the way during Friday night action on Sept. 15, 2023.

The Bullpups of Caney Valley (Kan.) buried Eureka (Kan.), 58-16, and Nowata completed its best season start in eight seasons with a 48-28 mangling of Hulbert.

Following are closer looks at these and other area games:

Barnsdall 54, WCS 7

It was the margin, not the result, that raised some eyes. Braden Byers turned out to be a one-man wrecking crew for the Panthers: 244 yards of total offense, two touchdowns and a pair of two-point conversions. Some other Barnsdall standouts included Easton Malone (21-150 rushing, 3 TDS, 2-pt.), Lincoln Gott (6-10-134 passing with one TD, 22 yards rushing and TD), John Pease (six tackles, two for loss, two sacks) and Hayden Collins (five tackles, four for loss). Kael Siemers threw a scoring pass to Carson Tennison for WCS' score. Siemers had to be taken off the field with an injury, Sweeney said.

Coach's comment: "They're just bigger and more physical than we are. They probably have four guys 200 pounds or more and I didn't have any." (Curt Cloud, WCS)

Coach's comment: "I thought we played well. The kids executed very well in all three phases, offense, defense and special teams. … The Wesleyan Christian kids kept battling hard. That's a credit to Coach Cloud." (Kylee Sweeney, Barnsdall)

Nowata 48, Hulbert 28

Not since 2015 has Nowata begun a season at 2-1. Running back Tyler Flower scored three times in what was his best game, coach Chance Juby said. Peyton Trotter scored on a pass from Treaver Emberson and ran for a score. Bear Savala hauled in a pass for a 75-yard scoring play and racked up more than 100 receiving yards. Keyshawn Verner grabbed five receptions.

Coach's comments: "Tyler ran a couple of nice cutbacks, we've been waiting to see him do that. … No matter what the situation, Peyton has got to get the ball. He was big for us when we needed big plays. … Overall it was a full team effort." (Chance Juby)

Caney Valley (Kan.) 58, Eureka (Kan.) 16

The Bullpups (2-1) shredded the Eureka defense for 438 yards of offense, led by Jackson Griffin with 112 yards rushing and three touchdowns. Surprisingly, the Pups' passing game drew the spotlight -- 8-of-10 for 157 yards and three touchdowns, all from Garrett Watson to Ben Matthews. Garrett Davidson and Huck Seger also scored CV touchdowns and Igor Santiago booted four extra points.

Coach's comments: "At this week's practice the feeling was let's go back to the drawing board and see what we did wrong (in a loss the previous week to Humboldt). Those guys (coaching staff) do a fantastic job in preparing my kids every week."

Miami 34, Dewey 6

Dewey's defense poured its full intensity into the mix in the first half, holding the Wardogs to just six points. But, in the second half, the size and muscle of the bigger, physical Miami squad took charge. Bryce Sickler recorded approximately 70 receiving yards for Dewey.

Coach's comments: "They were big and leaned on us. They wore us down. … Defensively we played hard … attrition got us. Collectively as a team we played really well in the first half." (Ryan Richardson)

Dewey's quarterback Ryder Muninger floats one out during Friday night's game vs Miami on Sept. 15, 2023.

Chelsea 52, Caney Valley 15

The injury/illness/eligibility bugs took a bite from the CV Trojans (0-4), who went to battle without seven starters. But, Cooper Fogle stepped up in the quarterback position to run for approximately 170 yards, including scoring bursts of 35 and 65 yards. Bradshaw Jones, Cash Williams and Bryar Bonde all play hard defensively. Several of the sidelined Trojan players could be back for the next game.

Coach's comment: "The kids really played hard. … I'm really proud of the kids' effort." (Stephen Mitchell)

Colcord 50, Oklahoma Union 7

Oklahoma Union head coach Steve Trammell still believes in his team's potential despite an 0-3 start. Braden King and Isaiah Johnson competed hard in the secondary and challenged several passes, as well as Waylon Miner. Freshman Jace Buckley, who normally plays linebacker, scored the Cougars' touchdown after a Jacob Harris run set it up. Tanner Dickson put some hard hits on the Colcord quarterback and Oklahoma Union quarter Connor Pierce has his coach's confidence.

Coach's comments: "Colcord is huge. They're throwing the ball well and they run the ball well. … Connor Pierce continues to be the kid we center around." (Steve Trammell)

Woodland 38, Pawhuska 22

Pawhuska (2-2) fell to 0-2 against Osage County rivals Hominy and Woodland. A red zone interception cost the Huskies a golden chance. The Huskies have recorded wins against Caney Valley and Cashion.

Ranking three area non-district schedules through week 3

1: Bartlesville (0-3)

The Bruins' three opponents (Claremore, Sapulpa, Collinsville) have combined for an 8-1 record. The trio outscored Bartlesville by only 22 points cumulatively, 99-77.

2: Copan (1-2)

Shyness in facing major tests has not been a Copan trait. The Hornets' three opponents have carved out a 9-2 record. Copan played Barnsdall (4-0) closer (74-46) than anyone has so far.

3: Wesleyan Christian (1-2)

Bad luck has been the Mustangs' lot so far, with an injury to its fourth-year starting quarterback, the transfer of one of its top returning players and other various misfortunes. The Mustangs also have faced a grueling schedule. Their opponents have a cumulative 7-3 mark.

Note: Pawhuska High School (2-2)

Pawhuska doesn't quite belong on the list because it's played one district game. But, the Huskies still have had a grueling series of games against three non-district opponents who are 7-3.

